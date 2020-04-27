'Avengers: Infinity War' Co-writer Opens Up About Hulk & Black Widow Deleted Scene

Avengers: Infinity War was 2018’s one of the most hyped film and managed to gain massive popularity all over the globe. The film starred a number of popular stars that portrayed the famous Marvel characters. The movies have been the talk of the town since fans got to know about a deleted scene from the film. Apparently, there was a scene between the Hulk and his potential love interest, Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow. Read more to know about the deleted scene from Avengers: Infinity War.

Also Read | Chris Hemsworth To Play WWE Legend Hulk Hogan In Todd Phillips' Netflix Biopic?

Also Read | I'm Fascinated By The World Of Wrestling: Chris Hemsworth On Hulk Hogan Biopic

Avengers: Infinity War deleted scene

An entertainment portal recently revealed that there was a cut scene between Hulk and Black Widow in Avengers: Infinity War. During a live watch party of the film for ComicBook.com, the film’s co-writer Stephen McFeely said that there was a “more serious catch-up between the two characters”. He revealed that the scene was written and shot, but ended up getting cut from the final movie. McFeely also mentioned that added that it got cut "as did anything that wasn't on the stone plot," as he referred to the plot of Avengers: Infinity War.

Also Read | Salman As Hulk,Hrithik As Thor Could Be Perfect If 'Avengers:Endgame' Had A 'desi' Version

More about MCU

Avengers: Endgame marked the end of the Infinity Saga and has now started a new journey called Phase 4. The new storyline will have some familiar superheroes like Black Widow, Black Panther, and Spiderman. The MCU fans have been waiting for a new film to be released. The makers have also announced some release dates for the upcoming films. Here are some upcoming Marvel movies with their potential release dates.

Black Widow: Nov 06, 2020

The Eternals: Feb 12, 2021

Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings: May 07, 2021

Spider-Man: Homecoming 3: Nov 05, 2021

Thor: Love And Thunder: Feb 11, 2022

Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness: Mar 25, 2022

Black Panther 2: May 06, 2022

Captain Marvel 2: Jul 08, 2022

Also Read | Paolo Rivera Shares Exclusive Pics Of Avengers: Infinity War & Avengers: Endgame Posters

Also Read | Impatient Game Of Thrones Fans Have Hijacked Avengers: Infinity War But Can't Decide Who Should Have Thanos' Gauntlet

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.