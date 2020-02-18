Paolo Rivera Shares Exclusive Pics Of Avengers: Infinity War & Avengers: Endgame Posters

Paolo Manuel Rivera is an American comic book artist and the son of inker Joe Rivera. He is a well-known illustrator and comic book creator who has written several issues of Spider-Man with Mark Waid, Daredevil colourist Javier Rodríguez and his father Joe Rivera. The award-winning comic book artist took to his Twitter account and shared a picture of the exclusive Avengers Infinity War and Endgame posters. Only the cast and the crew of both the films have been treated to the original posters. Take a look at the poster here.

Paolo Rivera shares Infinity War, Endgame posters

Looks like I can finally share these #Avengers posters! (Apologies in advance, as this ultra-limited edition is only for the cast & crew.) A huuuuge thanks goes to Trinh Tran for giving me the gig, not to mention letting me have the time necessary to see it through. pic.twitter.com/5wr96rPNoI — Paolo Rivera (@PaoloMRivera) February 15, 2020

In his tweet, Paolo Rivera wrote that he finally got a chance to share the exclusive poster of the film which he had designed. He apologised to his fans as the posters he released are a part of an ultra-limited edition and which will be only given to the cast and crew of the films. He also thanked Trinh Tran in the tweet.

In the poster for Avengers Infinity War, we can see Thanos wearing the Infinity Gauntlet with all the stones. In the poster, we can also see his children Corvus Glaive, Ebony Maw, Proxima Midnight, and Black Dwarf, who is also known as The Black Order. Thanos’ ship Sanctuary II hovering in the background.

In the poster for Avengers Endgame, we can see all the Avengers. It includes Iron Man, Captain America, Hulk, Thor, Black Widow, Hawkeye, Captain Marvel, Ant-Man, War Machine, Nebula, Okoye and Rocket, Winter Solider, Wong, Valkyrie, Black Panther, Gamora, Doctor Strange, and Groot. The poster reflects on how the movie turned out to be victorious for the villain first and how the Avengers avenged the world.

(Image courtesy: Paolo Rivera Twitter)

