Awkwafina Set To Star In Gambling Drama After 'Jumanji: The Next Level'

Awkwafina recently starred in the Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart-starrer Jumanji: The Next Level is all set to feature in a gambling drama next. The movie is reportedly inspired by a Cigar Aficionado article by Michael Kaplan. An online portal reported that the film is set up at SK Global and is about Cheung Yin Kelly Sun and her unlikely partnership with the poker player Phil Ivey.

Also Read | Awkwafina Lit Up The Silver Screen With These Notable Movie Roles

Also Read | Love Awkwafina? You Will Enjoy These Best Movies Of The 'The Farewell' Actor

Awkwafina's upcoming project after Jumanji: The Next Level

The story of the film which is reportedly titled The Baccarat Machine will revolve around Sun's story of amassing millions of dollars of winnings by associating with Ivey by using a technique called edge-sorting, which helps to recognise the use of playing cards wherein the edges on either side are cut unevenly by fractions of an inch.

The Co-CEO of SK Global John Penotti stated that they cannot think of a better way to start their project than by announcing that Awkwafina has roped in for the project. He then added that Awkwafina is uniquely equipped to bring Kelly to life onscreen and will infuse the role with genuine humour and humanity. He concluded his statement saying that along with their partners at Sharp, they are also thrilled to bring this unbelievable story to the screen.

Also Read | Awkwafina's Grandma Said 'I Gotta Cook' And Left Special Screening Of 'The Farewell'

The Baccarat Machine will be bankrolled by SK global along with Jeffrey Sharp's Sharp Independent Pictures. The script of the film is currently been worked on by Andy Bellin, while the producers are figuring the potential directors for the film along with the additional cast and shall be officially announced soon. Recently, Awkwafina took home the Golden Globe for her performance in The Farewell.

Also Read | Awkwafina Becomes The First Woman Of Asian Descent To Win A Golden Globe Award In Comedy

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.