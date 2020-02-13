The Debate
Awkwafina Set To Star In Gambling Drama After 'Jumanji: The Next Level'

Hollywood News

Awkwafina, who recently won the Golden Globe for her performance in The Farewell, is geared up to star in SK Global's upcoming film which is a gambling drama.

awkwafina

Awkwafina recently starred in the Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart-starrer Jumanji: The Next Level is all set to feature in a gambling drama next. The movie is reportedly inspired by a Cigar Aficionado article by Michael Kaplan. An online portal reported that the film is set up at SK Global and is about Cheung Yin Kelly Sun and her unlikely partnership with the poker player Phil Ivey. 

Also Read | Love Awkwafina? You Will Enjoy These Best Movies Of The 'The Farewell' Actor

Awkwafina's upcoming project after Jumanji: The Next Level

The story of the film which is reportedly titled The Baccarat Machine will revolve around Sun's story of amassing millions of dollars of winnings by associating with Ivey by using a technique called edge-sorting, which helps to recognise the use of playing cards wherein the edges on either side are cut unevenly by fractions of an inch.

The Co-CEO of SK Global John Penotti stated that they cannot think of a better way to start their project than by announcing that  Awkwafina has roped in for the project. He then added that Awkwafina is uniquely equipped to bring Kelly to life onscreen and will infuse the role with genuine humour and humanity. He concluded his statement saying that along with their partners at Sharp, they are also thrilled to bring this unbelievable story to the screen.

Also Read | Awkwafina's Grandma Said 'I Gotta Cook' And Left Special Screening Of 'The Farewell'

Also Read | Awkwafina Becomes The First Woman Of Asian Descent To Win A Golden Globe Award In Comedy

 

 

