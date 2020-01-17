Awkwafina Lit Up The Silver Screen With These Notable Movie Roles

Awkwafina is currently one of the finest actors in Hollywood. She recently proved her acting chops in the film The Farewell and even earned her first Golden Globe award for her performance in the film. So to celebrate the sheer talent The Farewell actor Awkwafina has, here are some of her best movie performances to date.

Awkwafina best movie roles

1. The Farewell

As mentioned earlier, The Farwell earned Awakwafina a nod from the film industry. She even became the first actor of Asian descent to win a Golden Globe award in a musical or comedy. The Farewell led Awkwafina to play a role that decided the narrative of a story that revolves around a matriarch whose family is getting ready to say their final goodbyes to her.

2. Crazy Rich Asians

Awkwafina played a pivotal role in this book adaptation. Awkwafina’s role as Goh Peik Lin, the lead character Rachel’s best friend. Awkwafina added the right amount of comedy and drama to this romantic comedy which already had a star-studded lineup from the Asian community.

3. Ocean’s 8

This was another star-studded film where Awkwafina managed to carve her place. In Ocean’s 8, Awkwafina played the role of Constance, a street hustler and pickpocketer who was a treat for the audience and critics alike. Fans of the franchise were delighted to see how Awkwafina performed her role with ease and even added some quirks and nuances to her role as Constance.

4. Paradise Hills

This Spanish fantasy thriller film premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in 2019. But after its theatrical release, the film received mixed reviews. But when it comes to actors' performances, Awkwafina stole the show. Her awkwardness and rebellious nature as Yu was applauded by the viewers and critics alike.

Image courtesy: Awkwafina Instagram

