People Share Awkward, Hilarious Encounters With Celebrities On Twitter

A Twitterati with a username of Veteran Freshman recently asked people to share their encounters with celebrities. A lot of people went on to post about their encounters and the result turned out to be awkward, hilarious etc. A few shared their awkward experiences that took place at red carpet events and hilarious encounters that took place in restaurants.
What’s ya most awkward or interesting celebrity interaction you have had? Lol— Veteran Freshman - #PapaYuie (@yusufyuie) January 6, 2020
I have so many 😂
My uncle met nick cannon and called my mama phone so he could talk to me but when my mama tried to give me the phone and told me who it was I said (out loud) “why would I wanna talk to nick cannon I do not like nick cannon!” And he heard me lmfaoo— Black heffa (@alwaysdesi) January 6, 2020
Smoked a Blunt with @SnoopDogg and my dad after my brother fought on The Contender Series in Las Vegas. His trailer was filled with buckets of candy. My dad legit was t ready for that ⛽️. pic.twitter.com/gnJwDv7cKt— 🧀Chet McGet 🧀 (@CheezieMcfresh1) January 6, 2020
Sean Penn told me to piss off on the red carpet at Lance Armstrong’s appearance at the LiveStrong Gala right before Lance fessed up to Oprah. He then saw all of us waiting on carpet like two hours later and saw me smoking yellow labels and asked for one. 🙄— John Mone (@JohnMone) January 7, 2020
Read: Mo Salah Takes A Dig At The African Football Federation With A Hilarious Instagram Story
When I was walking out the MoMa, @IssaRae was walking down the street. I was blind af without glasses so my friend pointed her out. I turned around like “ISSA?!?” She was like “Yeah!” I was like “Can I get a hug?!?” She said “Come get this hug!”— ❤️[Multi-Medium Art.]〽️ (@ByMakotoRen) January 6, 2020
It was a good time. 10/10
Read: Janhvi Kapoor Shares A Meme That She Made From Her Own Pictures With A Hilarious Caption
not an awkward one but I met @HilaryDuff when I was 10 and she was so sweet and i think it still is the happiest I’ve ever been i mean look pic.twitter.com/uvCNPVH4XI— Aidan Triola (@aidantriola) January 7, 2020
Read: Paul Pogba Makes Hilarious "pee" Remark After Successful Surgery: Watch
I was in the line for TSA at JFK and Naomi Campbell is right next to me. The first words out of my mouth “I’ve never met a celebrity before” she shuts me down with “Honey I’m not a celebrity, I’m a supermodel” 😩 I was so embarrassed!— Taylor Stone (@SupremeStone) January 6, 2020
A few years ago there was a period of about 2 months where I randomly ran into Whoopi Goldberg 3 different times in various parts of NYC.— Miz Jenkins (@TheChangeU12C) January 6, 2020
The first time she smiled at me, the 2nd time she looked slightly confused, the 3rd time she looked slightly alarmed.
In 2003 I was working at a movie theater as an usher. I was leaving a theater we spot cleaned, and Bernie Mac comes in. I said “You look like Bernie Mac!”— Jeremy Nelson (@houseoftrivia) January 6, 2020
He turns back and goes “ Haha yeah, I get that all the time. Now get back over here and clean the rest of this shit up”.
I met Cameron Diaz at this restaurant I was working at. I had my head down when she walked up and when I looked up I said “oh shit, what you doing here girl” and then she said, “well, I gotta eat” , we laughed and that was pretty much it— •Ray• (@D3ADMANS_BONES) January 7, 2020
Read: Arjun Kapoor Waiting To Resume Shooting With Rakul Preet; Shares A Hilarious Video