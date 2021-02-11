Priyanka Chopra Jonas Thanks Fans Post 'Unfinished' Book Release, Says 'Now It's Yours'

Priyanka Chopra Jonas celebrated the publication of her autobiography on Instagram with her fans and followers. Unfinished: A Memoir, was officially published on February 9, 2021. The book documents the life and struggles of Priyanka Chopra Jonas and her journey to the top. The actor thanked her fans and followers for their encouragement on her autobiography and said that the book was now theirs, to get a real look into the life of the actor. She has tagged the publisher of her memoir “Penguin Books” and their affiliates, as well as her editor over at Penguin.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas' autobiography release

In the five pictures that Priyanka Chopra Jonas has uploaded in the form of an animation, the actor can be seen sporting a semi-formal look. She is wearing a blue and white pin-striped blazer over a plain white round-neck t-shirt. The bottom of her look is not visible. Her hair fell in loose waves around her shoulder and fringes framed her face. Priyanka has very minimal makeup on with her eyes being bare and a soft nude lip. The only visible accessories are a pair of drop earrings and her wedding band.

For the release of Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ Autobiography promo, she has struck various poses. One is where she looked at her book with a look of surprise on her face as though she could not believe that it had actually materialised. In another picture, she held the book up to her face as she tilted to the side. Her other poses are pointing at the book or holding it tight between her arms as though in an embrace. She is smiling wide in all the pictures and looks proud of her accomplishment.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ Unfinished chronicles all the important moments of her life from winning the title of “Miss World” to her break in Bollywood, from the death of her father to her marriage to Nick Jonas. Since the release of the book, it has become a topic of conversation. In one of the chapters, she has written about her disgust at a director asking her to twirl and then telling her to get artificial enhancements to fit into the industry. In another chapter, the global star owned her mistake of endorsing a skin-whitening cream and contributing to the craze of being fair-skinned in India. She said in the chapter that it was purely a professional decision but she still regrets doing it.

