Priyanka Chopra Jonas Thanks Sis-in-law Danielle Jonas For Sending Her A Customized Gift

Priyanka Chopra and Kevin Jonas' wife Danielle Jonas have shared a special bond over the years. Recently, Piggy Chops took to Instagram to thank her sister-in-law Danielle Jonas for a personalized necklace gifted to her by the latter. She also uploaded a story on Instagram showing off her new necklace.

Priyanka Chopra receives a special gift from sister-in-law Danielle Jonas

It is quite apparent from Priyanka Chopra's Instagram that she is busy promoting the launch of her new book. Taking time out of her busy schedule, the Quantico actress thanked her sister-in-law for sending her a personalized gift. The gift was a personalized necklace with the actress’s name on it. The actress wrote on her Instagram story how thankful she was to Danielle Jonas for sending her a stunning personalized necklace. The actress also asked her fans to check out Danielle Jonas’ new jewelry line.

Pic Credit: Priyanka Chopra Instagram.

Priyanka Chopra and Danielle Jonas share pictures of each other

The actress and Kevin Jonas’ wife Danielle Jonas are often seen sharing pictures of each other on social media. The sisters-in-law are also often seen attending red carpets together. In January 2020, Priyanka Chopra’s husband Nick Jonas, Kevin Jonas and wife Danielle Jonas, and Joe Jonas with Sophie Turner were spotted attending the Grammy’s red carpet.

Flaunting their stunning outfits, Kevin Jonas' wife and Priyanka Chopra shared snaps of them together on their social media. Attending the Grammy's, Priyanka Chopra's husband, Nick Jonas accompanied the actress to the red carpet looking glamorous. Priyanka Chopra's Instagram is filled with her promotional works, fashion, and moments with her husband. Check out some of the posts below-

The Jonas Sisters

Priyanka Chopra’s husband, Nick Jonas, has two brothers Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas. They are in a band together called 'Jonas Brothers'. Their wives Priyanka Chopra, Sophie Turner, and Danielle Jonas call themselves the "Jonas sisters". The couples also recently starred together in the Jonas brothers music video ‘Sucker’.

Priyanka Chopra releases her book

Priyanka Chopra has started her year by releasing her book Unfinished: A memoir. The book includes incidents of her life beyond the glamour and headlights. The book was a bestseller on amazon within 24 hours. In the book, the 38-year-old actress has shared many personal insights into her life.

