Awkwafina Teases Her Mysterious MCU Role In 'Shang-Chi And The Legends Of The Ten Rings'

Shang-Chi and the Legends of the Ten Rings is an upcoming film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, it stars Awkwafina in an undisclosed role, marking her debut in the MCU. Now, the actor has finally opened up about her character, giving some insides on the project.

Shang-Chi star Awkwafina teases her secretive new MCU role

In a new interview with Style Caster, Awkwafina gave a few details on what her character could be in Shang-Chi and the Legends of the Ten Rings. She said that there is a little bit of her in every character she plays, which is a good and bad thing. The actor mentioned that she does feel like she can relate to her MCU character. She stated that she cannot say much about the role, but she can say that her character is thrust into a world where she does not really know what to do. At the same time, she is discovering things about herself.

Shang-Chi and the Legends of the Ten Rings would be the first MCU movie will an Asian lead and is also said to be among the biggest Hollywood project with all Asian members. Awkwafina shared a bit of information explaining the team’s process. She said that when people think about certain things that have characterized Asians and Asian Americans in American media, they think about things like kung fu and martial arts. The actor mentioned that while this movie is actually about that, they were able to work with world-class stunt teams of people where this is their livelihood. So, the authenticity that the Marvel studio and director Destine Daniel Cretton approached those tropes is “very, very special,” she noted.

Marvel has introduced many of their comics characters on the big screen, like Iron Man, Captain America, Black Widow, Hulk, and more. Awkwafina revealed which MCU character she would like to meet in real life. She said that it is public knowledge that she loves "Groot". The actor stated that she enjoys and likes Loki. She mentioned that there are a lot of characters, but her choice would be Groot if she could meet anyone. She asserted that she would like to meet Groot to just hang out with him. Maybe also WandaVision, she noted.

Shang-Chi and the Legends of the Ten Rings cast has Simu Liu playing the titular role, with Ton Leung essaying the Mandarin. It also features Ronny Chieng and Michelle Yen in undisclosed roles. Production on the project was wrapped in October. The movie is currently slated to arrive in theatres on July 9, 2021.

