'Black Widow' Officially Delayed To 2021, 'Eternals' And 'Shang-Chi' Get New Release Dates

Disney has dropped all-new release dates for a number of its upcoming Marvel films. It includes Black Widow, Eternals and Shang-Chi and the Legends of the Ten Rings. All the Marvel Phase Four movies have been pushed ahead, with no Marvel movie getting a release this year.

Black Widow, Eternals and Shang-Chi delayed

Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) was going to start its new phase in May 2020 with Black Widow starring Scarlett Johansson, Florence Pugh, David Harbour, Rachel Weisz and others. However, the movie was shifted to November 6, 2020, due to coronavirus pandemic. Now the latest development on the project reveals Disney has planned to delay it once again. Black Widow is now scheduled to release on May 7, 2021, which is more than one year from its initial date.

The delay of Black Widow has affected other Marvel movies too as the domino effect continues. The much-anticipated project, Eternals was originally set to open in November 2020 but was moved to February 2021. The multi-starrer film has been shifted again for around nine months, and a whole year from its original date. Eternals will now arrive in theatres on November 5, 2021.

Another MCU film whose release date has been changed is Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, featuring Simu Liu in the titular skilled martial artist’s role. The movie was scheduled for a May 2021 release date. It has now been delayed by merely two months. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings will open in cinemas on July 9, 2021.

MCU Phase Four Updated Release Dates

Black Widow – May 7, 2021

Shang-Chi and the Legends of the Ten Rings – July 9, 2021

Eternals - November 5, 2021

As Black Widow release date has been pushed to 2021, there will be no Marvel movies releasing this year. It would be the first time in around 10 years that no MCU film will arrive on the big screen. The news makes WandaVision series the only Marvel project that the fans of the superhero genre will see in 2020. The series is eyeing for a December release on Disney Plus.

There is currently no change in other Marvel Phase Four Films. Thor: Love and Thunder, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Black Panther II and Captain Marvel 2 are still set on their scheduled dates. Some shuffle from Disney can be expected ahead. The release of Spider-Man 3 also depends on Sony.

Promo Image Source: marvelstudios Instagram

