From Baby Yoda To Angry Pakistani Fan: Take A Look At Best Memes Of 2019

This year was truly a year full of memes with people using memes for venting to connecting with their friends and loved ones. From baby Yoda to Donal Trump to JCB, netizens left nothing when it came to meme-making. As people still fight to decide the ‘ meme of the year’, have a look at some of the most hilarious memes that took the internet by storm.
One of essentially the weirdest memes of the year was ‘JCB ki khudayi’. The trending hashtag had people sharing photos of excavators and things they could do with it.
May 27, 2019
Me: what do you love the most— JCB Ki Khudai JCB (@JCBkikhudayi) May 27, 2019
She: I love watching JCB ki khudai
Me:#jcbkikhudayi #jcb pic.twitter.com/WQiZvCPvQ1
#JcbKiKhudai what a coincidence behind JCB. Ab to mirja Galib bhi😂😅 #jcbkikhudayi pic.twitter.com/FzaSp7sDtL— JCB Ki Khudai JCB (@JCBkikhudayi) May 31, 2019
The Star wars creature might have arrived late to the get-together but it surely made an enormous splash. The adorable green-skinned alien definitely captured the internet's creativity with people creating hundreds of memes.
Every Mom on Christmas morning watching you open presents: pic.twitter.com/m7hI1qYoVz— Julie Benson (@TheJulieBenson) November 29, 2019
I present to you, #BabyYoda in #JurassicPark. 😂❤️ #babyyodamemes #jurassicparkmemes pic.twitter.com/VfsHAmQGpg— Adventure Collectibles (@AdvCollectibles) December 10, 2019
“I’m that strong? Damn” -Baby Yoda pic.twitter.com/t3iCfxk57v— Daniela (@mortisgods) December 13, 2019
A video which was originally shared on TikTok gave rise to one among 2019’s finest memes. The video shows a youngster Brittany Tomlinson trying kombucha for the first time and her hilarious expressions went viral instantly.
“Let’s go out tonight”— Kara 🖤 (@KaraKempp) August 12, 2019
Me: pic.twitter.com/bxnXz30LuN
Me trying not to text him— 𝖆𝖑𝖒𝖔𝖓𝖉𝖒𝖎𝖑𝖐𝖍𝖚𝖓𝖓𝖎 (@almondmilkhunni) August 11, 2019
pic.twitter.com/gD3lB7ac17
During the Cricket World Cup, ICC tweeted a GIF of a person, later recognized as Muhammad Sarim Akhtar, that rapidly grew to become a viral meme. Mr Akhtar, a fan of the Pakistan cricket crew, was filmed dissatisfied on the crew’s efficiency launching a thousand memes.
(•_•)— ICC (@ICC) June 12, 2019
<) )>
/ \#WeHaveWeWill#CWC19 pic.twitter.com/gkDwE2MMji
Me using phone in front of guests— Messi ❤️ (@sam_eer_10) June 12, 2019
My dad:#AUSvPAK pic.twitter.com/Dopkl4crIF
One of the funniest memes of this year was 'Gonna tell my kids…' the meme allowed people to imagine all of the lies that they’d feed their offsprings someday.
I’m gonna tell my kids they were the @jonasbrothers ☺️ #herapheri #gonnatellmykids #JonasBrothers pic.twitter.com/s4JyNgxIlL— Rashi Sharma (@sharmaji_kbeti) November 21, 2019
Gonna tell my kids that these are AK-47s.. pic.twitter.com/bttssCVDjI— N I T I N (@theNitinWalke) November 21, 2019
Gonna tell my kids this was— Nerdsparrow (@Nerdsparrow1) December 9, 2019
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott pic.twitter.com/WsZkCWIVDc
In February, a video of US Democrat Nancy Pelosi applauding US President Donald Trump became an Internet sensation and soon launched a thousand sarcastic memes.
When I tell my wife I changed a diaper. pic.twitter.com/N2ncXAuUb2— Mikel Jollett (@Mikel_Jollett) February 6, 2019
