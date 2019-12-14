The Debate
From Baby Yoda To Angry Pakistani Fan: Take A Look At Best Memes Of 2019

Rest of the World News

From Baby Yoda to angry Pakistani fan, 2019 saw people make and share memes on almost everything. Memes were shared on real politicians to fictional characters.

From

This year was truly a year full of memes with people using memes for venting to connecting with their friends and loved ones. From baby Yoda to Donal Trump to JCB, netizens left nothing when it came to meme-making.  As people still fight to decide the ‘ meme of the year’, have a look at some of the most hilarious memes that took the internet by storm.

Celebrities participated equally

One of essentially the weirdest memes of the year was ‘JCB ki khudayi’. The trending hashtag had people sharing photos of excavators and things they could do with it.

The Star wars creature might have arrived late to the get-together but it surely made an enormous splash. The adorable green-skinned alien definitely captured the internet's creativity with people creating hundreds of memes.

A video which was originally shared on TikTok gave rise to one among 2019’s finest memes. The video shows a youngster Brittany Tomlinson trying kombucha for the first time and her hilarious expressions went viral instantly.

During the Cricket World Cup, ICC tweeted a GIF of a person, later recognized as Muhammad Sarim Akhtar, that rapidly grew to become a viral meme. Mr Akhtar, a fan of the Pakistan cricket crew, was filmed dissatisfied on the crew’s efficiency launching a thousand memes.

One of the funniest memes of this year was 'Gonna tell my kids…' the meme allowed people to imagine all of the lies that they’d feed their offsprings someday.

In February, a video of US Democrat Nancy Pelosi applauding US President Donald Trump became an Internet sensation and soon launched a thousand sarcastic memes.

