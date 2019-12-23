Baby Yoda Popular Account Returns After Being Suspended On Twitter

Baby Yoda has become one of the most popular and cute characters in recent times. He is from the new Disney+ show, The Mandalorian. There are several memes related him that are already doing the rounds on the internet. There is no official confirmation on the character’s name, as it is just called The Child in the series. His fan following has been increasing manifold. People are so obsessed with Baby Yoda that they are also making tattoos of him. There are many parody accounts of the character and one such account was suspended. Now it has just been activated. Read to know more.

Popular Baby Yoda account returns

After being modded into video games, added into memes, and included on the shelves of toy stores, it was only a matter of time before The Mandalorian's Baby Yoda got his own Twitter account. The social media handle is filled with Baby Yoda-themed accounts, but among the most popular is @BabyYodaBaby on twitter. The famous account currently has around 192k thousand followers. It shares cute stills of the character with captions written in Yoda-speak.

Touch things I will. Baby I am. pic.twitter.com/FIalLFNE58 — Baby Yoda (@BabyYodaBaby) November 29, 2019

However, earlier the account was mysteriously suspended. This sparked a Change.org petition to recover the Twitter account, with the description explaining, "@BabyYodaBaby was a parody account banned due to unfair reporting. Many people report real problems, and Twitter does absolutely nothing. This can change!" There is even a response in the petition's comments from a user claiming to be the owner of the Baby Yoda Twitter account, thanking the faceless vigilante for their support. It reads, "I have appealed the suspension but have not heard anything from Twitter yet. Please continue to contact Twitter on my behalf. Thank you again for all of your kind words and support!" Whether it was the petition, or Twitter fixing a mistake on their own, the account has returned and is active now.

