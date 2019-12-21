Best-selling Baby Yoda Toys Are Sold Out, Even Though They Won't Be Available For Months

The Child, popularly known as Baby Yoda, is a fictional character from Star Wars' Disney+ original television series, The Mandalorian. He belongs to the same species as Jedi Master Yoda. The character was well received by the audiences and quickly became an internet sensation. Merchandise based on the character has also become immensely popular amongst fans, with its plush toy even becoming Amazon's #1 selling products in its category.

Rankings

Mattel’s Baby Yoda plush – No. 1 best selling product on Amazon in the plush figure toys category.

Hasbro’s battery-powered talking plush toy of Baby Yoda - No. 4 on Amazon’s bestseller list.

Mattel’s 11-inch Baby Yoda toy - No. 1 most-wished-for product on Amazon’s ranking in toys and games.

The Funko Pop! 3.75inch vinyl figure of Baby Yoda - No. 9 on Amazon’s toy and games most-wished-for rankings.

Jon Favreau is the creator of the character Baby Yoda. It has been reported to many media portals that he conceived the idea when he thought about exploring the Yoda species. It has also been reported that Jon Favreau did not want to give any spoilers about the character therefore Disney held off on producing the Baby Yoda merchandise.

Shipping details

Mattel reported that the first orders of The Child toy will be shipped to distribution partners in February 2020.

ShopDisney.com reportedly said that the products will be available by April 2020.

The e-commerce giant, Amazon says that the items will release on May 25th.

The character was perceived as immensely cute when it first appeared on the show by the audience. Although the sellers were expecting the merchandise to be in high demand, even they are reportedly surprised with the response the merchandise has been receiving. The product went live for pre-orders, and the sellers made announcements that the merchandise will not be sent out till next year. Despite that, the demand for Baby Yoda collectible figures is high. In fact, days after going up on the official websites, it has been reported by Amazon that the Mattel plush figure is out of stock and the product is no longer listed on ShopDisney.com.

