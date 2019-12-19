The Debate
Baby Yoda Obsession Reaches New Heights As People 'his Tattoos Get'

Bollywood News

Baby Yoda has become one of the most loved and adored characters. The obsession for him has touched new heights as people get tattoos of him. Check out pics.

Written By Shakir Khan | Mumbai | Updated On:
baby yoda

Baby Yoda has become one of the most popular and cute characters in recent times. He is from the new Disney+ show, The Mandalorian. There are several memes related him that are already doing the rounds on the internet. There is no official confirmation on the character’s name, as it is just called 'The Child' in the series. Still, his fan following has been increasing tremendously. Now the obsession has reached an all-new level. People are so obsessed with Baby Yoda, that they are keeping him with them in the form of a tattoo. Yes, many are getting themself inked with Baby Yoda tattoo. Check out a few of them.

Also Read | Triple J Urges People To Stop Voting For Baby Yoda In The Hottest 100

Baby Yoda tattoos

50-year-old adorable baby

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Joshua Anderson (@joshuaandersontattoo) on

Shine in the eyes

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Pony (@pony_tbr) on

In The Mandalorian’s helmet

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nick Peirce (@tattoosbynickp) on

Also Read | 'Guardians Of The Galaxy' Director James Gunn Says Baby Groot Stronger Than Baby Yoda

A full cute face

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ☠GARDENIA TATTOO & PIERCING ☠ (@gardeniatattoomunro) on

In the heart using his power

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by BOBBY MOUSTACHE 🍗☠ 🌮 (@bobbymoustache) on

A cuter adaption?

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shannon Taber (@tattoosbyshannon) on

Just having his food

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Stephen Lindsay (@stephenltattoo) on

Also Read | From Baby Yoda To Angry Pakistani Fan: Take A Look At Best Memes Of 2019

Baby Yoda shines in the heart

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ammany 🧿 (@ammanyexchange) on

Smiling is rare

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Skip K.🇵🇭 (@skip.k.tattoo) on

2019 version

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by John Doughty (@jodimayhem) on

Also Read | Thousands Of Star Wars Fan Sign Petition To Turn Baby Yoda Into Emoji

The Mandalorian

Set in the Star Wars universe, the series takes place five years after the events of Return of the Jedi and follows a Mandalorian bounty hunter beyond the reaches of the New Republic. The show stars Pedro Pascal in the title role. It is still to be aired in India as Disney+ has not arrived in the country.

 

 

