Baby Yoda Obsession Reaches New Heights As People 'his Tattoos Get'

Baby Yoda has become one of the most popular and cute characters in recent times. He is from the new Disney+ show, The Mandalorian. There are several memes related him that are already doing the rounds on the internet. There is no official confirmation on the character’s name, as it is just called 'The Child' in the series. Still, his fan following has been increasing tremendously. Now the obsession has reached an all-new level. People are so obsessed with Baby Yoda, that they are keeping him with them in the form of a tattoo. Yes, many are getting themself inked with Baby Yoda tattoo. Check out a few of them.

Baby Yoda tattoos

50-year-old adorable baby

Shine in the eyes

In The Mandalorian’s helmet

A full cute face

In the heart using his power

A cuter adaption?

Just having his food

Baby Yoda shines in the heart

Smiling is rare

2019 version

The Mandalorian

Set in the Star Wars universe, the series takes place five years after the events of Return of the Jedi and follows a Mandalorian bounty hunter beyond the reaches of the New Republic. The show stars Pedro Pascal in the title role. It is still to be aired in India as Disney+ has not arrived in the country.

