The Mandalorian Debunks Theory Behind Real Powers Of Adorable Baby Yoda

Star Wars: The Mandalorian has given its fans two big characters including Mando and Baby Yoda who are getting some positive reactions from the fans. In the latest episode of the Mandalorian, Baby Yoda is seen not only removing the poison from Karga’s wounds but also help them. The new character In the 7th episode of the show named, The Reckoning, Kuill proclaims that Baby Yoda is not the product of genetic manipulation or cloning which means that The Child is not a clone of the actual Yoda, from the first six films of the series. This could leave only one possibility that but is instead likely another member of Yoda's mysterious race. The most shocking thing is that the child is empowered by the Force, but he does possess abilities that even the most experienced and skilled Jedis have not mastered in the saga of films. Read more to know about what the makers have in mind according to the new series of events in Star Wars: The Mandalorian.

How important is Baby Yoda?

Jon Favreau, the showrunner of the new TV series spoke to a major news publishing house and hinted that Baby Yoda would be an important character who is going to be explored in a big way in future episodes. The showrunner said that he wanted to surprise people, and told the fans that there are bigger arcs that go through the whole season and the whole throw of the show. He also expressed his feelings while revealing new characters. He feels that the concept fits into a larger narrative which revolves around what’s going on in the galaxy after the revolution.

yeah i’m not okay right now after watching chapter 7 of the mandalorian #TheMandalorian pic.twitter.com/got2VcBfpZ — marisa (@mcuIokis) December 18, 2019

HELL YES. Episode 7 of The Mandalorian is tense, action heavy, brilliantly written, solidly directed (Deborah Chow, keep staying this brilliant) and sets up one of the best final showdowns this side of the Star Wars series. Also great to see familiar faces back! #TheMandalorian pic.twitter.com/gNuS8uOzbF — Shaurya Chawla (@_ShauryaChawla) December 18, 2019

