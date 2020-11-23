Corona Commercial With Bad Bunny, Snoop Dogg Is Ode To The Brand's Latin Roots In The US

The Corona brand of beverages which is popular for their lager beer Corona has garnered a lot of attention with its new commercial. The new Corona commercial showcases the Puerto Rican reggaeton sensation and crossover artist Bad Bunny alongside the American rapper Snoop Dogg. The Corona commercial was released in August with a new campaign called as La Vida Más Fina. The idea of the Corona commercial is to bring back the nearly 100-year-old brand close to its Hispanic roots as well as honour the increasing Hispanic population in the U.S. Read on to know more about the Corona commercial.

Who is the guy in the corona commercial?

The Bad Bunny corona commercial is gaining a lot of attention ever since the ad was released on the internet. The Snoop Dogg Corona commercial starts with Snoop strolling on the beach when he receives a call on his Shellphone. The twist occurs when he thinks that his romantic partner must have called in the phone, but it's Bad Bunny on the other side.

People have been searching on the web about who is the guy in the corona commercial? Well, the guy is Bad Bunny, who is a very popular multi-platinum artist as well as the winner of the Latin GRAMMY award. Bad Bunny is actually the 1st Latin Reggaeton artist to appear on the cover of Rolling Stone magazine, and he is also the 2nd male personality to ever feature on the cover of the Playboy magazine after its founder Hugh Hefner.

Bad Bunny could be heard marketing Corona's campaign that states "La Vida Más Fina" or "The Fine Life" in English. The tagline that is shown in the new commercial is a play on the Corona's slogan that states "La Cerveza Más Fina." Take a look at the new Corona commercial that premiered two months ago.

The Corona brand has many products under it including Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Familiar, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, as well as Corona Hard Seltzer. The Corona products are produced in Mexico. The Corona brand is referred to as the #1 loved beer brand in the U.S. for >20 years.

