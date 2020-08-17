Did You Know Badshah's 'Genda Phool' Has A Hit Gujarati And Tamil Version As Well? Watch

Genda Phool, the peppy Hindi-Bengali mix song is composed by Badshah. The song is also sung by the rapper along with Payal Dev. The music video of Genda Phool features actor Jacqueline Fernandez and rapper Badshah, which was released on March 26, this year. The beautiful Hindi-Bengali mix pop song is set around the Hindu festival of Durga Puja. The soundtrack received a phenomenal response and it is the first collaboration between Jacqueline Fernandez and Badshah. However, did you know that the Genda Phool song has several other different versions that are equally popular-

Take a look at different versions of Badshah's 'Genda Phool'-

Genda Phool (Gujurati Version)

This is the Gujurati version of this massive global hit single, Genda Phool of Badshah. The Gujurati version of this song also became very famous and was loved by the fans. As per reports, there was tremendous demand from fans for this Gujurati version of Genda Phool. Badshah and popular Gujarati singer, Bhoomi Trivedi collaborated on this official Gujarati version of Genda Phool. The lyrics of this Gujurati song were penned by Bhoomi herself. Check out the song below-

Genda Phool (Pahadi Version)

This is the Pahadi version of the song Genda Phool which was also a massive hit. This official Pahadi version was also made on tremendous demand by fans. Badshah, Priyanka Meher, and Rongpaz collaborated on this official Pahadi Version of Genda Phool. The song depicts very beautiful scenic mountains and greenery that made the song more beautiful. The Pahadi lyrics of the song have been penned down by Rongpaz. Have a look at this Pahadi video song of Badshah.

Genda Phool (Tamil Version)

Genda Phool, the official Bengali and Hindi mix version song was sung by the ace rapper Badshah. The song was also rapped and sung in a Tamil version which was loved by the fans. The lyrics of the Tamil version of Genda Phool were penned by Pavan Kumar. The vocals were penned by Tajmeel Sherif. Take a look at this Tamil version of the song which was immensely appreciated by the listeners, here-

Also, take a look at the original Bengali and Hindi rapped version song by Badshah here-

