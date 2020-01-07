11 BAFTA Nominations For 'Joker' Has Fans Rejoicing On Social Media

Todd Phillip's Joker was released on October 2, 2019, and since then has been breaking all kinds of records. The film is a visual wonder and Joaquin Pheonix's amazing portrayal of the infamous Joker character has left audiences mesmerized. The movie did very well in the box-office and also garnered critical acclaim.

Read Also: Tom Hanks To Ellen DeGeneres: Here Are All The Memorable Moments From Golden Globes 2020

Joker Wins 11 BAFTA Nominations & This Is How Fan's Reacted

The BAFTA nominations for 2020 have been revealed and Joker leads the list with a total of 11 nominations. Todd Phillip's controversial movie has beat both Martin Scorsese's The Irishman and Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon A Time In Hollywood which is a close second with 10 nominations each.

Joker got nominated for Best Film, Best Direction, Best Actor, Best Editing, Best Film Music, Best Cinematography, Best Sound, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Hair and Makeup, Best Production Design and Best Casting. Sam Mendes' war film 1917 has received 9 nominations.

Joker movie was able to turn 2 wins out of 4 nominations in Sunday's Golden Globes 2020 with Joaquin Pheonix walking out with the Best Actor award but losing Best Director to Sam Mendes' First World War epic about soldiers trying to survive on the Western Front, 1917.

With such course of events, we are waiting to see how many nominations Joker receives for the Oscars 2020 which will be announced next week. The Irishman and Once Upon A Time In Hollywood are competing for Best Film, Best Direction, Best Production Design and Best Editing with each other and Joker.

Read Also: Phoebe Waller-Bridge Says She Hasn't Changed Her Mind, There Won't Be A 'Fleabag' Season 3

Fans have been pouring in their love for Joker on Twitter. The film has a huge fan-base who are thrilled since they heard the news. Different fan clubs of the actor and the film have been leaving comments under the official twitter post of the production house when they announced the extraordinary feet.

Read Also: The Witcher Actor Henry Cavill Faced THIS Challenge While Playing The Part

Read Also: Chris Hemsworth's Upcoming Film 'Thor' May Go On Floors In August: Taika Waititi

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.