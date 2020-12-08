'BAPS' Cast: Actors Of The 1997 American Comedy And The Character They Play On Screen

BAPS is an American comedy film and stands for Black American Princesses. The film was released in the year 1997 and was directed by Robert Townsend. The plot of the film revolves around two waitresses, Nisi and Mickey who plan to open the world's first combination hair salon and soul food restaurant. They audition for a music video in Los Angeles in order to earn start-up money but end up working for an aging millionaire Mr. Blackmore. Read on to know more about the cast of this 1997 comedy.

Also Read | Samuel L. Jackson, Lisa Kudrow & Others Join Charlie Brooker's 'Death To 2020' For Netflix

Also Read | 'Unpaused' Trailer Has Star-cast Of Sumeet Vyas, Richa Chadha, Ratna Patak Shah And More

BAPS CAST

Halle Berry

The popular Hollywood actor played the role of Nisi, one of the waitresses in the comedy film. The former model started acting in films in 1992. Her breakthrough film role was in the romantic comedy Boomerang, alongside Eddie Murphy, which led to roles in films, such as the family comedy The Flintstones, the political comedy-drama Bulworth and the television film Introducing Dorothy Dandridge, for which she won a Primetime Emmy Award and a Golden Globe Award. Her famous films include X Men: Days of Future Past, Movie 43, The Call, Moonfall, and John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum.

Also Read | Here Is The 'Christmas Ever After' Cast List And Everything You Need To Know About Them

Natalie Desselle Reid

Natalie Desselle Reid in baps played the role of the other waitress, Mickey. The American actor died recently on December 7, 2020, because of colon cancer. She has appeared in several films and television shows over the years. She started her career in 1996 and her famous works include ER, Eve, Queen Victoria's wedding, Divas, Sweet Hideaway among others.

Martin Landau

The cast of BAPS included Martin Landau who played the role of Mr. Donald Blakemore. He was an American actor, acting coach, producer, and editorial cartoonist. His career began in the 1950s, with early film appearances including a supporting role in Alfred Hitchcock's North by Northwest opposite Cary Grant. He then played regular roles in the television series Mission: Impossible and Space: 1999. His famous works include Without a trace, entourage, and Ed Wood.

Also Read | 'Tall In The Saddle' Cast Includes John Wayne, Ella Raines, Audrey Long And Many Others

Ian Richardson

The BAPS cast included Ian Richardson who portrayed the character of Mr. Manley. He was a Scottish actor and passed away in 2007 at the age of 72. He portrayed the Machiavellian Tory politician Francis Urquhart in the BBC's House of Cards television trilogy, from 1990-1995. Richardson was also a leading Shakespearean stage actor. His other notable work included a portrayal of Sherlock Holmes in two films, which are The Sign of Four and The Hound of the Baskervilles. He played significant roles in Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy, Brazil, and M. Butterfly, and as the lead in the Broadway production of Marat/Sade.

Image Credits: p31vintage Instagram account

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.