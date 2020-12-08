'Tall In The Saddle' Cast Includes John Wayne, Ella Raines, Audrey Long And Many Others

Tall in the Saddle is an American Western film directed by Edwin L. Marin that released in 1944. The movie is about a tough quite cowboy who arrives at an Arizona town. He discovers that the rancher who hired him has been murdered. A kindhearted young woman who just inherited the ranch is being manipulated by her overbearing aunt and a scheming Judge. They are planning to steal her inheritance.

He investigates the rancher’s murder and meets a fiery horsewoman who owns a neighbouring ranch. They fall in love and the cowboy survives attempts on his life as he gets closer to solving the murder with the help of the others. Tall in the Saddle cast includes John Wayne, Ella Raines, Ward Bond, George "Gabby" Hayes, Audrey Long, Elisabeth Risdon and Don Douglas. IMDb rating for Tall in the Saddle is 7.0 out of 10. Read ahead to know more about the cast of Tall in the Saddle.

Tall in the Saddle cast -

John Wayne as Rocklin

John Wayne played the lead role of Rocklin in the film. He played the role of the tough quite cowboy. John became a popular icon through his starring roles in Western films. He appeared in 179 films. He was one of the top box offices draws for three decades.

Ella Raines as Arly Harolday

Ella played the lead role opposite John. She was the fiery horsewoman and ranch owner who fell in love with the cowboy. She was seen in films such as The Strange Affair of Uncle Harry, The Web, Brute Force and others.

Ward Bond as Judge Robert Garvey

Ward played the role of a Judge. He was the scheming lawyer who was planning to steal the inheritance of a kindhearted woman. He has appeared in more than 200 films and also various television series.

George "Gabby" Hayes as Dave

George, as Dave was the trustworthy sidekick of John. George began his career in a character play. He was well known for his appearances in B-Western film series.

Audrey Long as Clara Cardell

Audrey Long played the role of a kindhearted young woman who had just inherited the ranch. She was manipulated by her aunt and the Judge who was planning to steal her inheritance. Some of her notable performances are in the films such as Wanderer of the Wasteland, Born to Kill, Desperate along with Tall in the Saddle.

Elisabeth Risdon as Miss Elizabeth Martin

Elisabeth Risdon was the overbearing aunt of Audrey. She played the role of a cunning lady. She has appeared in more than 140 films.

Don Douglas as Harolday

Don Douglas played the role of a stepfather in the film. Don was a Scottish actor in the United States. He was an actor who performed in films, on the stage and in radio.

