'Unpaused' Trailer Has Star-cast Of Sumeet Vyas, Richa Chadha, Ratna Patak Shah And More

The makers recently unveiled the trailer of the much-awaited film Unpaused starring Sumeet Vyas, Richa Chadha, Abhishek Banerjee, Ratna Pathak Shah, Saiyami Kher and many more in lead roles. The trailer of the film premiered on December 07, 2020, and it has been garnering heaps of praise from fans and viewers. The film Unpaused is expected to release on December 18, 2020.

Unpaused, is an anthology that brings together five special stories featuring tales of passion, new beginnings, second chances, and a glimmer of hope that is set and filmed in unprecedented times. The five short films are Glitch, Rat-A-Tat, Vishaanu, Chaand Mubarak and Apartment. Glitch is helmed by Raj & DK, Nikkhil Advani helms the film Apartment, Rat-A-Tat is directed by Tannishtha Chatterjee, Vishaanu by Avinash Arun, and Chaand Mubarak by Nitya Mehra.

About the trailer

Raj and DK Glitch star Gulshan and Saiyami. As seen in the trailer, Gulshan plays a hypochondriac man who meets a stunning, fascinating woman on a blind date. The story is set in the present when people are following the standards of social distance. Nitya Mehra's Chaand Mubarak stars Ratna Pathak Shah and Shardul Bharadwaj and is seen testing each other's personality.

Nikkhil Advani's Apartment features Richa Chadha, Sumeet Vyas and Ishwak Singh in lead roles. The plot focuses on the fall and eventual rise of Chadha's character as she addresses her husband's indiscretions with the help of a friendly neighbour. Tannishtha's film Rat-A-Tat focuses on the unlikely bond between women established during the lockdown. Geetika Vidya Ohlyan and Abhishek Banerjee star in Avinash Arun's Vishaanu and is based on the life of a young migrant family during a nationwide lockdown. Watch Unpaused trailer below.

On seeing the trailer, fans went all out to comment on all things nice as they praised the actors and the trailer. The trailer also went on to garner praise and likes from fans and viewers. Some of the users revealed how excited they are to watch the film, while some revealed this film will be a good end to 2020. One of the users wrote, “Something really good to end 2020”. While the other one wrote, “Visual Treat to watch all the gems together in one frame”. Check out a few comments below.

