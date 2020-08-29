Chadwick Boseman's Death: #WakandaForever Takes Over Twitter As 'Black Panther' Fans Mourn

Chadwick Boseman’s death came as a big shock for all the Black Panther actor's fans. The actor passed away on August 28 after fighting colon cancer for 4 years. After his sudden demise, fans have been cherishing memories of the late actor and also remembering his performances as Black Panther. As fans remember the actor, Twitter is flooded with tweets with hashtag #Wakandaforever.

Some users reminisced Chadwick Boseman's iconic performances by sharing several movie scenes from his movies like Captain America and Black Panther. One of the users remembered him by sharing a dialogue that was said by Chadwick Boseman as Black Panther. He wrote, "In my culture, death is not the end. it's more of a stepping off point. You reach out with both hands and Bast and Sekhmet, they lead you into a green veld where you can run forever. - Chadwick Boseman, Captain America: Civil War(2016)." Take a look at how fans are trending 'Wakanda forever' to pay tribute to the Black Panther actor.

#WakandaForever

we are blessed to have this masterpiece but AVENGERS: ENDGAME hits different now 😭 thank you CHADWICK BOSEMAN for being a part of this history. RIP LEGEND. WAKANDA FOREVER!! 🖤 pic.twitter.com/tyeoasz2IK — Leuva Marmik (@LeuvaMarmik1) August 29, 2020

Waking up to see that Chadwick Boseman is dead. 😩

The Marvel universe just lost a gem. #WakandaForever 🙅 pic.twitter.com/jdOgBIfQsM — African Scorpion 🦂🇳🇬 (@Sikpa_jnr) August 29, 2020

"In my culture, death is not the end. it's more of a stepping off point. You reach out with both hands and Bast and Sekhmet, they lead you into a green veld where, you can run forever."



- Chadwick Boseman

Captain America: Civil War(2016)#WakandaForever pic.twitter.com/nRAXPOWHcc — The Film Quotes (@TheFilmQuotes_) August 29, 2020

Chadwick Boseman's death

Chadwick Boseman, better known for playing 'Black Panther' died on August 28 after a long battle with cancer. After the news broke, eminent personalities across the world took to social media to offer their tribute to the late actor. Chadwick is survived by his wife. Here's the official statement released by the late actor's publicist.

“A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much. From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and several more- all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy. It was the honor of his career to bring King T’Challa to life in Black Panther," said the official statement.

About Chadwick Boseman's career

Chadwick Boseman gained major recognition as T'Challa, also known as Black Panther, of Marvel Comics. He starred in several movies of Marvel starting from Captain America: Civil War as the first film. In 2018, the film Black Panther released which was based on Chadwick Boseman's character T'Challa/Black Panther and his country Wakanda, Africa. Chadwick played Black Panther in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame as well. All three films ended up being the highest-grossing films. Chadwick Boseman was last seen in a Netflix film Da 5 Bloods that was released on the OTT platform in June 2020.

