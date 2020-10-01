'Batman: Death In The Family' Interactive Movie Opening Title Sequence Shared Online

DC Showcase –Batman: Death In The Family is a brand new interactive story by Warner Brothers that is set to release on October 13, 2020. This interactive story is based on the Batman: Death In The Family event from the New52 Batman comics. Viewers will get to choose the path of the story by selecting the characters' actions, and different choices will lead to different results in the finale. Warner Bros. Home Entertainment has now shared the opening title sequence from the upcoming Batman: Death In The Family interactive movie.

Batman: Death In The Family interactive movie's opening title sequence shared online

Also Read | Re-imagining 'Father Of The Bride' Cast In B'wood, Can You See Katrina Play Annie Banks?

Above is the opening title sequence for Batman: Death In The Family interactive movie that was shared online by Warner Bros. Home Entertainment. The title sequence is highly stylized and showcases snippets from the Batman movies. Batman: Death In The Family will release on Digital and Blu-Ray. However, the interactive movie experience will only be available on the Blu-ray version. The movie will have four linear versions of the short that will change based on the viewers' choices.

Also Read | Lily James Advises 'don't Be Obsessed With Boys' And Maintains Silence On Links With Evans

Batman: Death In The Family is written, produced, and directed by Brandon Vietti. Matt Girardi is the executive producer for the upcoming movie. Batman: Death In The Family is an iconic Batman story that is known for dramatically killing off Jason Todd, one of Batman's Robins. Jason Todd was brutally killed by Batman's arch-nemesis, The Joker. This shocking story was extremely influential and became an import part of the Batman mythos.

Also Read | Kevin Hart And Wife Eniko Parrish Welcome Home Their Baby Girl

Batman: Death In The Family is not the only DC short movie being released by Warner Bros. Rock, Adam Strange, Death, and The Phantom Stranger are some other movies that were recently released by DC. The trailer for the upcoming interactive movie was also shared online on YouTube.

The new trend of interactive movies started with the release of Bandersnatch, a Black Mirror interactive film on Netflix. These interactive films are inspired by interactive story-based video games like the ones created by Telltale Games. Meanwhile, Ben Affleck's Batman will next be seen in Zack Snyder's Justice League.

Also Read | Unseen Pic Of The Day: These Photos Of Leonardo & Tobey Give Ultimate Bromance Goals

[Promo source: DCcomics Instagram]

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.