Kevin Hart And Wife Eniko Parrish Welcome Home Their Baby Girl

Kevin Hart's wife Eniko Parrish recently took to social media to announce the birth of their second child. Eniko revealed that their baby girl was born on September 29, 2020, and she even shared the name of their daughter. Here is how Eniko announced the birth of her and Kevin Hart's second baby.

Above is Eniko's latest post on social media. Kevin Hart's wife shared an image that read, "9 months preparing to fall in love for a lifetime." In the caption for the image, Eniko wrote that she was thankful, grateful, and blessed, as a "little bit of heaven" was sent down to earth in the form of their newborn daughter. Eniko welcomed home her baby girl and wrote that she could not love her more. Kevin Hart's wife also revealed that the baby's name was Kaori Mai Hart, and she was born on Wednesday this week.

Kaori is Kevin Hart and Eniko Parrish's second child. The couple also has a 2-year-old son named Kenzo. However, Kaori and Kenzo are not Kevin Hart's only children. The actor also has two other kids, Heaven and Hendrix, who were born from his previous marriage with Torrei Hart.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kevin Hart will next be seen in the drama film Fatherhood. Kevin Hart will play the lead role of Matthew Logelin in the movie. The film is based on Two Kisses for Maddy: A Memoir of Loss and Love, a memoir by Matthew Logelin. The movie will be directed by Paul Weitz and will also star Alfre Woodard, Melody Hurd, Lil Rel Howery, Paul Reiser, and DeWanda Wise.

Fatherhood is set to release on April 2, 2021. The movie was delayed multiple times and was initially set to release in 2020. However, due to the pandemic, it is now going to release next year. The movie is produced by Marty Bowen, David Beaubaire, and Peter Kiernan. Kevin Hart also helped in the production of the movie.

