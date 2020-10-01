Unseen Pic Of The Day: These Photos Of Leonardo & Tobey Give Ultimate Bromance Goals

Leonardo DiCaprio and Tobey Maguire seemingly share a great bond with each other. Here’s a series of throwback pictures that give a clear glimpse of their bond just getting stronger over the years. The first picture takes us back to the teenage years of Leo and Tobey. The duo is seen balls as they flash a smile for the picture.

In the second picture, both Dicaprio and Tobey Maguire are seen posing flashing a grin for the camera. The duo evidently looks younger and unrecognisable in the picture. In the third picture, both the actors are captured candidly as they enjoy a boat ride together. The third picture is a happy picture of Leonardo Dicaprio and Maguire as they enjoy some time in the water.

The fifth and sixth pictures reminisce the moments of Leonardo Dicaprio and Tobey Maguire making appearances at the award ceremonies and events together. In both the pictures, they are seen posing and laughing together while they make an appearance at the event.

Fans in huge number showered love for the duo and also tagged them as 'friends for life'. One of the users commented, "Didnt know they had been friends for so long! Makes me want to watch great gatsby again ðŸ’". Take a look at Leonardo Di Caprio and Tobey Maguire's adorable throwback pictures.

Leonardo Dicaprio and Tobey Maguire's movies

Leonardo Dicaprio and Tobey Maguire have worked in several movies together. The duo is known for their performance in the movie The Great Gatsby. It was an Academy Award-winning movie that was a big commercial hit. The flick also featured Carey Mulligan, Joel Edgerton, Isla Fisher, and Elizabeth Debicki. The flick was highly praised for the cast's performances and the visual graphics.

The movie revolves around a veteran who works in a stock market industry and later falls in love with Jay Gatsby and is intrigued by his lifestyle. They have also featured in movies like This Boy's Life and Don's Plum. Their movie Don's Plum was banned before its release due to certain reasons in context to storyline and filmography.

