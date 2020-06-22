'Batman' Quiz: Only True Bruce Wayne Fans Can Guess All Correct Answers

Batman is one of the most famous comic book characters of all time. He is a DC comics character who has found his way into several animated and live-action TV shows as well as movies. Here is a Bruce Wayne quiz that only true fans of the caped crusader can solve:
Batman Quiz for DC fans
In the Zack Snyder version of Justice League, who plays the character of Bruce Wayne?
- Ben Affleck
- Henry Cavill
- Jeremy Irons
- Ciarán Hinds
In the live television adaptation of Batman titled Gotham, Bruce Wayne meets a clone of himself. What is the name of the Bruce Wayne clone in the show?
- Bruce Wayne
- Owlman
- Weapon X
- 514A
What is the name of the actor who plays the role of a young Bruce Wayne in the show Gotham?
- David Mazouz
- Michael Mazouz
- Djimon Hounsou
- Spencer Treat Clark
In the 2008 film titled The Dark Knight, which actor plays the role of the Joker?
- Joaquin Phoenix
- Heath Ledger
- Jack Nicholson
- Jared Leto
In the film Suicide Squad, who plays the character of Dead shot?
- Jared Leto
- Matthew Perry
- Cameron Monaghan
- Will Smith
Which actor will be next seen laying the role of Bruce Wayne in the upcoming Batman film?
- Robert Pattinson
- Paul Dano
- Jeffery Wright
- Colin Farrell
What is the name of Bruce Wayne’s late parents?
- Martha and Thomas
- Jerry and Maria
- Selena and Arthur
- Dr Pamela and Solomon
ALSO READ | Dulquer Salmaan Pays Tribute To Indian Army Soldiers In The Wake Of Galwan Valley Incident
In the show Gotham, which pseudo immortal character trains Bruce Wayne?
- Jerome Valeska aka The Joker
- Edward Nigma aka The Riddler
- Oswald Chesterfield Cobblepot aka Penguin
- Ra's al Ghul aka Demon’s Head
In the film The Dark Knight Rises, which was released in 2012, who played the role of Batman’s strongest foe and long-time archnemesis Bane?
- Tom Hardy
- Marion Cotillard
- Joseph Gordon-Levitt
- Morgan Freeman
ALSO READ | Kriti Sanon Blasts Trolls After SSR's Death, Says, 'social Media Is The Fakest Place'
Who directed the Batman film that featured the veteran actor Michael Keaton in the role of the Batman?
- Tim Burton
- Lambert Hillyer
- Christopher Nolan
- Bruce Timm
ALSO READ | Yohan's Death: TST Singer Had Said A Quote From 'Everyone Turns 30' Made Him Reflect
Answers:
- Ben Affleck
- 514A
- David Mazouz
- Heath Ledger
- Will Smith
- Robert Pattinson
- Martha and Thomas
- Ra's al Ghul aka Demon’s Head
- Tom Hardy
- Tim Burton
ALSO READ | Sushant Singh Rajput's Family Conducts Prayer Meet At His Patna Residence; Watch Video
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.