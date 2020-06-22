'Batman' Quiz: Only True Bruce Wayne Fans Can Guess All Correct Answers

Batman is one of the most famous comic book characters of all time. He is a DC comics character who has found his way into several animated and live-action TV shows as well as movies. Here is a Bruce Wayne quiz that only true fans of the caped crusader can solve:

Batman Quiz for DC fans

In the Zack Snyder version of Justice League, who plays the character of Bruce Wayne?

Ben Affleck

Henry Cavill

Jeremy Irons

Ciarán Hinds

In the live television adaptation of Batman titled Gotham, Bruce Wayne meets a clone of himself. What is the name of the Bruce Wayne clone in the show?

Bruce Wayne

Owlman

Weapon X

514A

What is the name of the actor who plays the role of a young Bruce Wayne in the show Gotham?

David Mazouz

Michael Mazouz

Djimon Hounsou

Spencer Treat Clark

In the 2008 film titled The Dark Knight, which actor plays the role of the Joker?

Joaquin Phoenix

Heath Ledger

Jack Nicholson

Jared Leto

In the film Suicide Squad, who plays the character of Dead shot?

Jared Leto

Matthew Perry

Cameron Monaghan

Will Smith

Which actor will be next seen laying the role of Bruce Wayne in the upcoming Batman film?

Robert Pattinson

Paul Dano

Jeffery Wright

Colin Farrell

What is the name of Bruce Wayne’s late parents?

Martha and Thomas

Jerry and Maria

Selena and Arthur

Dr Pamela and Solomon

ALSO READ | Dulquer Salmaan Pays Tribute To Indian Army Soldiers In The Wake Of Galwan Valley Incident



In the show Gotham, which pseudo immortal character trains Bruce Wayne?

Jerome Valeska aka The Joker

Edward Nigma aka The Riddler

Oswald Chesterfield Cobblepot aka Penguin

Ra's al Ghul aka Demon’s Head

In the film The Dark Knight Rises, which was released in 2012, who played the role of Batman’s strongest foe and long-time archnemesis Bane?

Tom Hardy

Marion Cotillard

Joseph Gordon-Levitt

Morgan Freeman

ALSO READ | Kriti Sanon Blasts Trolls After SSR's Death, Says, 'social Media Is The Fakest Place'



Who directed the Batman film that featured the veteran actor Michael Keaton in the role of the Batman?

Tim Burton

Lambert Hillyer

Christopher Nolan

Bruce Timm

ALSO READ | Yohan's Death: TST Singer Had Said A Quote From 'Everyone Turns 30' Made Him Reflect



Answers:

Ben Affleck

514A

David Mazouz

Heath Ledger

Will Smith

Robert Pattinson

Martha and Thomas

Ra's al Ghul aka Demon’s Head

Tom Hardy

Tim Burton

ALSO READ | Sushant Singh Rajput's Family Conducts Prayer Meet At His Patna Residence; Watch Video



Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.