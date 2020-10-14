Does Jane Rizzoli End Up With Casey? Read All About Rizzoli And Isles' Ending

Rizzoli and Isles is one of the popular American crime TV series that aired for seven seasons from 2010 to 2016. The TV series is based on a novel by Tess Gerritsen called The Apprentice. The plot of Rizzoli and Isles is all about a Boston detective named Jane Rizzoli and her colleague, Maura Isles who works as a medical examiner in the police department. Angie Harmon plays the role of Jane Rizolli is known for her portrayals as a cop in series like Law and Order and Women’s Murder Club. While Dr. Maura Isles is portrayed by Sasha Alexander of N.C.I.S fame.

Does Jane Rizzoli end up with Casey?

Since the show has already ended and due to its huge popularity, many fans of Rizzoli and Isles still watch the show. For those viewers who haven't watched the show, should know that the detective drama series is for 7 seasons only. The show showcases the romantic relationship between Rizzoli and the character Casey in the season finale. When Casey actually proposes to Jane, she accepts however due to the various ups and downs in their life between that period, she finally doesn't end up with Casey.

It is shown that in the season finale, after Casey proposes to Jane, after telling her that he will retire from the military, Jane Rizzoli accepts his proposal. However, when he gets a call for a job in the Balkans, he accepts and chooses his work before Jane.

Does Jane Rizzoli lose her baby?

In season 4 of Rizzoli and Isles, it is revealed that after Casey undergoes a successful operation for his injury in his spinal cord, he decides to retire from the army but when he receives a job promotion to colonel, he decides to take up his job in the military and leave Jane behind at Boston as a detective as she doesn't agree to leave away her job in Boston and live with Casey. At that time, it is revealed that Jane is pregnant with Casey's child, however, Casey respects her decision of raising the child alone as he too preferred his job over love. Then at the mid of the 5th season, Jane loses her baby when she is attacked while protecting a witness. To answer the question of "Who does Jane Rizzoli marry in the books?", it is shown that in the novel The Apprentice, Jane Rizzoli actually marries Gabriel Dean and is mother to Regina Rizzoli-Dean.

