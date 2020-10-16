'Normal People' Ending Explained: What Happened To Connell And Marianne?

Normal People is an Irish drama television series that was based on a novel of the same name by Sally Rooney. The series follows the life of Marianne Sheridan and Connell Waldron. From their secondary school days to their undergraduate years in Trinity College, the show develops Marianne and Connell's relationship as they slowly journey into adulthood. Normal People stars Daisy Edgar-Jones as Marianne Sheridan, while Paul Mescal plays Connell Waldron.

The show first premiered in April of 2020, with a total of 12 episodes. Normal People was critically acclaimed and was even nominated for four awards at the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards. Here is a look at what happened during the ending of Normal People.

Normal People ending explained

Marianne Sheridan is a girl from a well off family who in unpopular at her school due to her studious nature. However, she starts dating Connell Waldron, a popular kid in school, whose mother also happens to be the house help for Marianne's family. Connell and Marianne initially keep their relationship a secret while they are in secondary school.

Eventually, Connell ignores the social hierarchy of school and the two form a strong relationship. Soon, Marianne and Connell pass out of school and begin studying at Trinity College Dublin. This is when their relationship starts facing ups and downs. Painful details about Marianne's abusive family are also revealed.

By the end of the show, Marianne and Connell overcome all the problems in the relationship, but Connell gets an offer for an MFA program in New York. This makes the couple reflect upon their relationship and their possible future. Normal People simply explores the normal lives and relationships of its main characters and also showcases their coming of age story.

Do Connell and Marianne stay together?

By the end of the show, Connell and Marianne overcome all the hurdles in their relationship and grow closer than ever. The two fall in love and finally decide to stay with each other. However, things take an unexpected turn when Connell gets an offer for an MFA program in New York. Marianne encourages Connell to take the course for his future.

However, Connell does not want to leave without Marianne. Marianne persuades her boyfriend to leave without her as she is happy with her life in Ireland. Eventually, Connell agrees to leave by himself but promises to come back. Marianne asks him to not make any promises as their lives could change drastically over the years.

The couple embraces for one last time before Connell leaves for New York. Whether the couple ever gets back together is left up to the viewer. The couple could get back together after a year, but at the same time, Connell may decide to stay in New York, ending the relationship forever. Which is why the final fate of their relationship is left ambiguous in the show and in the novel.

Why does Marianne want Connell to hit her?

Marianne's previous boyfriend Jamie used to hit her. Which is why when she started dating Connell, she felt like she should be hit whenever she did something to upset him. However, Connell knew why Marianne felt this way and refused to hit her.

