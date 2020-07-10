'Batwoman' Makers Announce Javicia Leslie As The New Lead After Ruby Rose Walks Out

The makers of Batwoman have announced the new cast for the second season of the show. After the exit of Ruby Rose, the makers of the show have finalised Javicia Leslie for the role. Ruby Rose exited the show in May following differences with the producers. The news has done been doing the rounds on the internet and fans of the show have been intrigued to know about the new cast.

Ruby Rose replaced by Javicia Leslie

In season one, Ruby Rose was the leading lady and had portrayed the character of Kate Kane / Batwoman. But reportedly, she walked out of the show for season two due to differences with the production team. Recently, media portals confirmed with the show makers that Javicia Leslie is set to portray the much-beloved character of the show in season 2.

Javicia Leslie will play a new character on the show called Ryan Wilder. Javicia Leslie told a media portal that she is extremely proud to be the first Black actor to play the iconic role of Batwoman on TV. She further said that as a bisexual woman, she is honoured to join the groundbreaking show which has been a ‘trailbrazer for the LGBTQ+ community’.

The character of Ryan Wilder, to be played by Javicia, has been described as likeable, messy, goofy and untamed. Moreover, she has been described as ‘nothing like Kate Kane’, who wore the Batsuit prior to Ryan Wilder’s character. A media portal also reported that Ryan’s character had no one in her life to keep her on track, which is why she spent years as a rug runner.

Reportedly, Ryan Wilder in the show would have dodged the GCPD and masking her pain with bad habits. But in current times, Ryan would be someone who would be living in her van with her plant. She has been described as a girl who would steal milk for a cat in an alley and is also able to kill anyone with her bare hands.

Ryan would be the most dangerous type of fighter who would be highly skilled and wildly undisciplined. Ryan will be portrayed as a lesbian, athletic, raw, passionate, fallible and different from a stereotypical American hero.

On the work front, Javicia Leslie has been part of several shows. She had appeared in the series The Family Business and another series called God Friended Me. The actor has also been featured in a movie called Always a Bridesmaid.

