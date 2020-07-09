Who Is Javicia Leslie? Learn More About The New Batwoman In The TV Series 'Arrowverse'

Australian Model Ruby Rose announced her departure from the role of Batwoman at the completion of Season 1 of the show. Hence, viewers initially assumed that the character of “Kate Kane” will be recast like all other characters of the DC franchise. But fans were shocked when 'Batwoman 2.0' was introduced as a brand new character, named “Ryan Wilder” and will be played by actor Javicia Leslie. Read on to find out, “Who is Javicia Leslie?”

New Batwoman: Who is Javicia Leslie?

Javicia Leslie is a 33-year-old German-American actor who will play the new Batwoman, Ryan Wilder. Ryan Wilder’s character has a pretty rough background as she is a former drug-runner, who is habituated to masking her pain with bad habits.

Javicia Leslie was born in 1987 in one of the oldest cities of Germany named, Augsburg. When she was still young, her family moved to Maryland in the United States and she spent her growing years in Upper Marlboro. The actor started her acting career in and hosting a live music show. She has also directed the play.

However, the new Batwoman decided that she wanted more from life. Hence, she packed her life in Maryland and moved to Los Angeles in 2012. While she was still in the infancy of her acting career, she was able to land her first-star role on MacGyver. Furthermore, in 2017 she landed the lead role in The Family Business, which was a film based on the book by New York Times best-selling author Carl Weber.

As Javicia Leslie was still filling her pot of talent and experience with more acting jobs, fortune struck in 2018. This was when the new Batwoman was cast in major roles in both God Friended Me and Family Business. But pursuing dreams is never a comfortable journey and it was time for the young actor to demonstrate her relentless work ethic by filming shows in Los Angeles and New York almost simultaneously.

New Batwoman Javicia Leslie is a bisexual woman of colour who is now living in Los Angeles with her family. In an interview given to a media portal, the actor revealed the loneliness she dealt with while filming God Friended Me in New York City.

Javicia Leslie's Partner

While the actor is very active on her Instagram handle, she hasn’t revealed much about her personal life on her Instagram. But as per the reports of a media portal, Javicia Leslie is currently dating a personal trainer, who is giving her a lot of home-workouts during the lockdown. Thus preparing her for the action-oriented and athletic role of the new Batwoman.

Javicia Leslie's Instagram

Javicia Leslie took to her Instagram and posted about the news of her being cast as the new Batwoman. In the caption, the actor posted saying that every little Black girl who is dreaming of once day becoming a superhero should now believe that it is possible. Here are some of the other best posts from the actor’s Instagram account.

