'Batwoman' Season 2 Will Have A New Lead After Ruby Rose's Exit?

Ruby Rose played the role of Batwoman in the first series of the superhero drama. After the first season, Ruby Rose exited the show leaving fans surprised. Reports now suggest that the second season of the Batwoman will see a new character that will be introduced as the superhero.

A new character to play Batwoman in season 2 of the series

In the first season of Batwoman, Ruby Rose played the Batwoman's alter ego Kate Kane who is also a cousin of Bruce Wayne. Her character of Katy Kane in Batwoman was praised by the audience and critics alike. According to reports, in the second season of the series, not just a new actor but a new character will be playing the titular role of Batwoman.

Reports added that Kate Kane will be replaced by a new character called Ryan Wilder who will be Batwoman. It is still unclear as to who will play the Ryan Wilder in the second season. She is described as a woman in her mid-20s who is about to become Batwoman.

The character description of Ryan Wilder says that she is likeable, goofy, messy and untamed. She is also different than Kate Kane who wore the bat suit before her. She has spent years as a drug runner dodging the police and masking her pain with bad habits.

Reports say that Ryan Wilder is someone who would steal milk for a cat in the alley and but could also kill with her bare hands when the situation arises. The reports further added that she is a highly skilled and undisciplined fighter making her more dangerous. Ryan Wilder is also described as a lesbian who is raw and passionate setting her apart from stereotypical American heroes.

What happened in Batwoman season 1?

Batwoman made history with its first season as it was the first scripted live-action TV series to feature a lesbian superhero in the lead. Ruby Rose announced last month that she exited the series. The first season had to end early as the Coronavirus pandemic spread across the world.

The superhero drama finished with 20 episodes instead of planned 22 episodes. Along with Ruby Rose, season 1 of the show had a stellar cast with the likes of Dougray Scott, Rachel Skarsten, Meagan Tandy, Nicole Kang and Camrus Johnson playing pivotal roles. The Batwoman season 2 is expected to release in January next year.

