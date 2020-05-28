Ruby Rose Addresses Her Exit From 'Batwoman' In A Cryptic Post; Says 'Who Know, Know'

Recently, Batwoman fame Ruby Rose shared a cryptic post on her social media handle and addressed her exit from the DC universe. Not revealing too many details about the same, she expressed her gratitude to the cast and crew of the Batwoman series. In her caption, Ruby Rose revealed that taking the decision was not easy.

Interestingly, on Wednesday, Ruby Rose shared a video, which was a compilation of her shots from the series. Instagramming the video, she wrote a caption. To thank the cast and crew, Ruby Rose wrote, "Thank you everyone for coming on this journey. If I mentioned everyone it would be 1000 tags.. but Thank you to the cast, crew, producers and studio." Leaving a cryptic message, she added, "I didn’t want to not acknowledge everyone involved and how big this was for TV and for our community. I have stayed silent because that’s my choice for now, but know I adore you all. I’m sure next season will be amazing also. Xxx *hangs up cowl and cape."

"It wasn’t an easy decision but those who know, know.. " says Batwoman Ruby Rose in the caption

A brief scene was taken from the series, in which a significant character was requesting Batwoman to not quit as she says, 'We need you'. As the video progressed she said, 'If Batwoman goes away, this city's hope goes with it'. The video ended with Batwoman saying, 'We both know there's no Batwoman without Luke Fox'. The video garnered more than 200k views within hours and still counting. Scroll down to watch the video:

Meanwhile, many media reports speculated various reasons for Ruby Rose's decision to quit the series. A media report stated that the 34-year-old actor was unhappy with the long hours required of her as the series lead. On the other side, it was rumoured that Ruby is quitting the show because of a previous injury. However, a report clearly denied and stated that Rose's exit had nothing to do with a previous injury.

