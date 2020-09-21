Justice League’s Snyder Cut Releases New Images Of Ben Affleck’s Bruce Wayne / Batman

Zack Snyder’s Justice League, now officially called as The Director’s Cut of Justice League is one of the most anticipated projects. It will feature Ben Affleck as Bruce Wayne / Batman and fans of the actor are waiting to see him on-screen. On the occasion of Batman Day, director Zack Snyder shared a few behind-the-scenes pictures of Batfleck.

New Ben Affleck’s Batman images from The Director’s Cut of Justice League

The makers have officially released an image featuring Ben Affleck as Batman. It was done on the special occasion of 'Batman Day'. The picture gives a closer look at the cape and cowl donned by Affleck. The actor is seen giving a serious and gritty look while in the Batsuit. Check out the post.

Want a closer look at Batman in the #TheSnyderCut? Open for a surprise! #BatmanDay pic.twitter.com/5K32Ol6Uog — The Director's Cut of Justice League (@snydercut) September 19, 2020

Director Zack Snyder also shared a photo of Ben Affleck as Bruce Wayne. In it, the actor is seen standing in a field giving an intense look. He is wearing a coat with hands in his pocket. Take a look at the tweet.

Ben Affleck's debut as Bruce Wayne / Batman in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU) happened in 2016 released Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. He reprised the character in Justice League (2017). The depiction of the cape and crusader in the theatrical version received criticism. It was said that the reshoots changed the arc showing him in a lighter tone. Now, The Director’s Cut of Justice League is said to portray a more matured and fearless version of Batfleck. The actor has also been signed up to make a comeback as Batman in The Flash movie starring Ezra Miller in the titular role as Barry Allen.

Batman is all of us… he is our rage at injustice… he stands alone, as we all wish we could, in the face of a corrupt system which wishes to oppress and exploit… he is that broken child, searching the dark alleys of the human soul to bring balance to the world. #BatmanDay pic.twitter.com/X20jolqqtZ — Zack Snyder (@ZackSnyder) September 19, 2020

Batman Day

DC Entertainment organises an annual event, Batman Day to celebrate and promote the renowned detective superhero. It began in July 2014, which also marked the 75th anniversary of the first appearance of the character in Detective Comics in 1939. Since then, Batman Days have been celebrated on the third Saturday in September. The popular DC Comics character has been portrayed on-screen by Adam West, Michael Keaton, Val Kilmer, George Clooney, Christian Bale, and Ben Affleck. Robert Pattinson will be seen as the next Batman in 2021.

