Ryan Reynolds Jokes About Being In 'Black Adam' And 'Snyder Cut', Dwayne Johnson Responds

Long before Ryan Reynolds came to be known as Marvel's Deadpool, he starred as Hal Jordan in DC's Green Lantern. The actor earlier took to his social media to state that he will not be playing Hawkman in Black Adam. He further joked that he would love to be a part of Zack Snyder's Justice League cut. He later shared his version titled 'Reynolds Cut' as a parody of the Snyder Cut. Now Dwayne Johnson has responded to Reynolds' tweet. Check out their interaction.

Dwayne Johnson's response to Ryan Reynolds gets fans excited

I’m not playing Hawkman in Black Adam. Although I generally do whatever the hell @TheRock tells me to do. I would however love to be in Zack Snyder’s Justice League movie and I’ve heard I may already be in it? #SnyderCut — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) August 4, 2020

Ryan Reynolds took to social media to say that he will not be joining Black Adam as Hawkman even though he does everything that Dwayne Johnson tells him to do. He further joked that he would love to be a part of the Snyder Cut of Justice League. Ryan further added that he has heard rumours of him already being a part of Snyder's Justice League.

Here’s the secret Reynolds Cut of GL you all haven’t been waiting for. In order to make it as great as possible we made some judicious cuts. pic.twitter.com/B2tUelctr8 — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) August 4, 2020

Post the tweet, he shared a version of a 'secret Reynolds cut' of Green Lantern that features a crossover between Green Lantern and Justice League's Snyder Cut. One of the very first scenes in the video features footage from the post-credits scene of Deadpool 2 where the antihero kills Reynolds who is reading the script of Green Lantern. A scene also features Tom Cruise as Green Lantern who then goes on to join the Justice League gang as a superhero.

You ARE playing Hawkman and that’s that. You’re also Deadpool, Green Lantern (when you want because you own the intellectual property), you’re in the Zack Snyder JL movie and you’re also @KevinHart4real’s dad. Like in real life, as per your blood test. — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) August 4, 2020

Responding to Ryan Reynolds' earlier tweet, Dwayne Johnson piled on to the joke and said that Reynolds will be playing Hawkman. He further stated that Ryan can be Deadpool and Green Lantern whenever he wants because he owns the intellectual rights for it. The Rock further said that the actor is also in Snyder's Justice League and added that according to Reynolds' blood test, he is also Kevin Hart's real father.

IMAGE SOURCE / RYAN REYNOLDS TWITTER

Fans were pretty psyched over this conversation and expressed their excitement over The Rock's tweet. One user wrote, "Best thing I've read today!!". Adding on to the joke, one netizen wrote, "Hahaha gotta listen to The Rock! He knows what's up. Had no idea about Kevin though, that's lovely". Though fans enjoy this banter, it is likely that Reynolds won't return to DC as the Green Lantern and will not feature in Snyder Cut for Justice League.

