Why Did Ruby Rose Leave Batwoman? Read To Know Full Details

Ruby Rose surprised her fans by opting out of the second season of Batwoman, never to return. The actor’s abrupt departure from the CW’s show led to loads of speculations.According to reports, people wondered the possibility of emergency surgery that she underwent for two herniated discs was the reason for her leaving the show. Read on to know why did Ruby Rose leave batwoman:

Why did Ruby Rose leave Batwoman

A new report revealed a simple reason for her departure. It states that Ruby Rose was unhappy with the requirement of long hours from her, leading to friction on the set. So, the network and studio, Warner Bros and Rose mutually decided to part their ways.

According to reports, the choice for opting out of Batwoman was of Ruby Rose herself, who was not happy with the show. She was distressed by the long working hours, which did not acclimate well to her life in Vancouver. Batwoman was Ruby Rose’s first full-time series gig after her debut as the Scarlet Knight in Arrowverse’s Elseworlds and Netflix’s Orange Is the New Black.

As per reports, Warner Bros and The CW refused to comment on the Ruby Rose’s story. Moreover, in a joint statement, it is confirmed that Ruby Rose’s iconic role would be recast with some other LGBTQ actor. Reportedly, the two companies expressed their gratitude for Rose’s contribution to the success of Batwoman’s first season and wished her good luck.

As per reports, the studio and network revealed that they were committed to the second season of Batwoman and would look forward to sharing its new direction and casting of a new lead actor in the upcoming months. The second season of Batwoman will not premiere until January 2021. Rose Ruby bagged the role of Kate Kane or Batwoman in August 2018. She was chosen after a brief search for an LGBTQ actor to portray the popular hero. However, Rose had to restrict comments on her Instagram posts after receiving a backlash for her role.

Also read: When Taylor Swift Rocked Her Performance Along With Nicki Minaj At VMA 2015

Also read: This Day That Year: Priyanka Chopra's Heartfelt Post On Meghan-Prince Harry's Wedding

Speaking about the comments, Twitter and Instagram users criticized actors who were cast to play gay characters in series or movies. So, Ruby rose issued a statement and bid goodbye before quitting Twitter. Moreover, she turned off public commenting on her Instagram account after being chosen to play Batwoman on the CW.

The previous year, Ruby Rose also shared a graphic video telling that she had undergone emergency surgery for two herniated discs. According to reports, she took to social media and described how her injury came close to severing her spinal cord. It also left her in chronic pain.

Also read: Kylie Jenner And Travis Scott’s Most Memorable Moments For You To Recall

Also read: Justin Bieber Loves Cats And These Posts Are Proof; See Pics

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.