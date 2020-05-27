Will Alia-Ranbir & Time-travelling Emraan Hashmi Be Perfect In Hindi Remake Of 'Dark'?

Dark is one of the most popular series on Netflix. The German science fiction thriller is first-ever German-language Netflix original series. The series made its debut on Netflix in 2017 and was received well by audiences and critics. The fans liked the concept of the show and it was initially being compared to another successful Netflix series Stranger Things. The series explores the implications of time and its implications on human nature.

Dark is set in the fictitious town of Winden in Germany. The show is loved all over the world for its sinister time travel conspiracies spanning three generations in the show. The story of Dark begins in 2019 but then finds its way in 1986 and 1953 through time travel. Dark earned praises for its stellar cast and their performances.

The show is a hit all over the world but what if the show was made in Bollywood. Here is a look at the Netflix's Dark cast if the series is ever made in Bollywood.

Alia Bhatt as Martha Nielsen

Martha Nielsen is Ulrich and Katrina’s middle child. Lisa Vicari has done a brilliant job as Martha Nielsen in Dark. In the Bollywood version of the series, Alia Bhatt can play the role with ease.

Image Credits: Lisa Vicari and Alia Bhatt Instagram

Ranbir Kapoor as Jonas Kahnwald

Louis Hoffman has played the role of a high school student who is struggling to cope up with his father’s suicide. It would be a treat for the audience to see Ranbir Kapoor as a high school student.

Image Credits: Louis Hoffman and ranbir_kapoooor Instagram

Tabu as Hannah Kahnwald

The character of Hannah Kahnwald is played by Maja Schone in the series. The experienced actor Tabu can play this role of Jonas’ mother and Michael’s wife to perfection.

Image Credits: majaschone and Tabu Instagram

Madhuri Dixit Nene as Katharina Nielsen

Jordis Triebel played the role of Katharina Nielsen in the series. In the Bollywood version of Dark, it would be interesting to see Madhuri Dixit Nene as Katharina Nielsen.

Image Credits: joerdis_triebel and Madhuri Dixit Nene Instagram

Juhi Chawla as Charlotte Doppler

Charlotte Doppler was played by Karoline Eichhorn in Dark. Juhi Chawla can be the perfect actor to play this role in Bollywood version of Dark.

Image Credits: triquetrasociety and Juhi Chawla Instagram

Anil Kapoor as Ulrich Nielsen

Oliver Masucci played the role of police officer Ulrich Nielsen in Dark. Anil Kapoor with his looks and acting skills becomes the ideal choice to play this role.

Image Credits: Oliver Masucci and Anil Kapoor Instagram

Emraan Hashmi as The Stranger

The time traveller known as The Stranger was played by Andreas Pietschmann. Emraan Hashmi becomes the perfect actor to play this complex role.

Image Credits: Andreas Pietschmann and Emraan Hashmi Instagram

