Demi Lovato's Ex-beau Max Ehrich Spotted Crying At Same Place Where He Proposed Her?

Weeks after his split with American actor-singer Demi Lovato, it seems actor Max Ehrich is still having a hard time getting over his former lady-love. Recently, E! News reported that Max Ehrich was spotted at a beach in Malibu, Calif, crying. Incidentally, Max Ehrich was spotted at the same place where he proposed Demi Lovato.

According to E! News' recent report, Demi Lovato is having issues with Max Ehrich's behaviour. The High School Musical 3: Senior Year actor reportedly has been pursuing Demi Lovato for a reconciliation, which is making her uncomfortable. Allegedly, Demi Lovato has blocked Max Ehrich from all social media portals, and also approached a lawyer to break off all ties with the actor.

Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich's relationship timeline

According to an E! News report, Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich started their relationship in June when they decided to quarantine together in the former's apartment. Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich made their relationship official during this phase, by sharing pictures of one another on social media. Interestingly, the two got engaged to each other. However, their relationship hit rock bottom in a few months, and the two split. Although Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich have not revealed the reason behind their breakup, however, E! News reported that the former's close friends doubted the latter's intention, which was one of the reasons for their split.

What's next for Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich on the work front?

Max Ehrich will be next seen in Jeffery A Smith's Southern Gospel. The movie, starring Max Ehrich in the lead, also features actors like Katelyn Nacon, Alex Sgambati, J Alphonse Nicholson, among others in pivotal roles. The film is based on rock n roll star Samuel Allen's life, where Max Ehrich will be stepping into the singer's shoes. The forthcoming movie is currently in post-production. Meanwhile, Demi Lovato, last seen in OK Not To Be OK with Marshmello, has a couple of songs in the pipeline.

