Baz Luhrmann To Resume Shoot With Tom Hanks For Elvis-based Film In Australia

Baz Luhrmann recently confirmed that the shoot for Tom Hanks' film that halted back in May due to the coronavirus situation will resume soon. The untitled film is based on Elvis Presley starring Tom Hanks in the lead role. However, the actor had contracted the virus while filming and stopped all work temporarily.

Baz Luhrmann to resume shoot for 'Elvis' film with Tom Hanks

According to a report in Variety, the filming will start again from September 23 and it will be following all the guidelines set by the government of Australia. The film was in the last stages when the actor, Hanks and his wife Rita contracted the virus in March. Variety also reported that Baz Luhrmann was feeling ‘privileged’ about the start of filming. He said that following Elvis’s popular lines, “taking care of business!” they will also look at completing the shoot soon. As per the director, it is a privilege to start shoot during a global pandemic.

He also added that he feels ‘lucky’ about the climate of Queensland, where the film will be shot. The local government has also been supportive of resuming shoot. He also thanked the Queensland Government and Queensland Health, who laid out guidelines for taking on the creative process with all necessary precautions. Tom Hanks will join the filming after he is done with the quarantine for the coming two weeks.

When Tom Hanks arrived in Australia, he was brought to the hotel to quarantine for two weeks before starting with the shoot, as reported by Variety. He was provided with all essential services once he arrived on the Gold Coast. Several floors of the said hotel will be used as a temporary quarantine for the cast and crew members of the film. However, Tom Hanks will not be having any access to these floors and will quarantine alone. According to the same report, the film also has investments in the form of incentives and local employment for the film, it will generate $75 million to the economy and also help people get jobs in the area.

