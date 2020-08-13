Elvis Presley's Candelight Vigil Tickets Sold Out, Limited Fans Allowed Due To COVID-19

Elvis Presley fans are gathering once again for the Rock n Roll King’s annual vigil. But this time the vigil is being conducted according to health guidelines due to the ongoing pandemic. For the first time, the open gathering has now been limited to 720 participants and the tickets for the vigil have already been sold out.

Elvis Presley is considered to be the King of Rock and Roll. But unfortunately, the Jailhouse Rock singer died on August 16, 1977. On his first death anniversary in 1978, Elvis fans started this annual vigil and candlelight march at Graceland in Memphis. This event is open for all and starts with an Elvis week consisting of live events and movie screenings in remembrance of the legendary singer.

But due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the annual Elvis candlelight vigil has been subjected to some major changes. The annual vigil will not be open for all this year. The event will only have space for only 720 guests. The tickets for the Elvis Candelight Vigil have already been sold out. Many fans who have been disappointed due to the unavailability of tickets can apply for a waitlist.

But even though the number of attendees is limited, the path for the candlelight vigil is the same. The march will start at night on August 15, 2020, and will go on till the next morning. It will start from the gates of Graceland (Elvis Presley’s mansion) to the Meditation Garden and will end at Elvis Presley’s gravesite on the south side of his mansion.

As mentioned earlier, the Elvis Candlelight Vigil will have limited attendees this year. Due to the ongoing pandemic, the attendees will have to follow all the necessary health guidelines and maintain social distance. Another major change that has been put forth is that only ticketed attendees will be allowed to move past the security barriers of Elvis Presley’s Boulevard. This security checkpoint has been set to prevent hundreds and thousands of Presley fans from gathering on August 15 outside Graceland.

