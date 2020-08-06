Tom Hanks Could Soon Star As Geppetto In Disney's 'Pinocchio' Live-action Remake

Tom Hanks is in talks with Disney for a brand new project. The Forrest Gump actor will reportedly voice the character of Geppetto in the new live-action remake of Disney's Pinocchio. If this negotiation does end up with Tom Hanks playing Geppetto, this remake will mark his fourth collaboration with Forrest Gump director Robert Zemeckis.

Walt Disney in the past few years has been producing several live-action remakes. These remakes are raking in huge profits for the animation studio and it seems like a plan they might follow for some time now. No wonder Disney is already working on some new live-action remakes after their last live-action film The Lion King.

According to Variety’s latest report, Disney is working on Pinocchio’s live-action remake. Woody a.k.a. Tom Hanks is in negotiations to voice Geppetto in the film. This report by the media portal comes after 2018 when Robert Zemeckis was reported to be on board as a director for this new live-action remake.

If Tom Hanks and Robert Zemeckis are confirmed for this project, then it will be their fourth project together. Hanks and Zemeckis have previously worked together on films like 1994’s Forrest Gump, 2000’s Cast Away, and 2004’s The Polar Express. When this project goes on the floor, this will be the fourth Disney live-action remake in recent years after movies like Aladdin, Beauty and the Beast, and The Lion King.

The original Pinocchio was released back in 1940 and was produced by Walt Disney Productions. It was based on Carlo Collodi’s children’s novel, The Adventures of Pinocchio. The story of the book and the film revolves around a woodcarver's wooden puppet named Geppetto. Geppetto is brought to life by a fairy. He is told by the fairy that she will turn him into a real boy if he proves himself to be brave, truthful, and unselfish.

Pinnochio’s script will be penned by Chris Weitz and the film be produced by Andrew Miano through his production company Depth of Field Productions. Before Tom Hanks voices the wooden puppet for Disney, he will be portraying the role of Colonel Tom Parker in the Elvis Presley biopic. While shooting for this biopic in Australia, Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson were tested positive for Coronavirus. Since then, the couple has recovered and is now back in the U.S.

