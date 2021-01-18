'Godzilla Vs Kong' Release Date Moves Up To March For Theatres And HBO Max

Godzilla vs. Kong is an awaited American monster movie, directed by Adam Wingard. While many other movies have been pushing their release dates forward due to the global pandemic, Warner Bros has decided to release Godzilla vs. Kong two months earlier than it was originally expected to release. Read further ahead to know the Godzilla vs. Kong release date and more.

Godzilla vs. Kong release date moves closer

According to reports from Variety, the upcoming face-off drama, Godzilla vs. Kong that was earlier expected to release on May 21, 2021, has been now moved ahead by two months. Godzilla vs. Kong will now be releasing on March 26, 2021, in theatres and on the television-streaming platform, HBO Max.

Godzilla vs. Kong has a total budget of $160 million that makes it difficult for the science fiction adventure to earn profits by ticket sales alone. It is expected that the movie will be saved by the audience overseas, as they love watching monster fiction drama. Also, as HBO Max is only available in the United States, the audience from around the world will not have the option of watching it at home, with no extra cost for subscribers.

The producer of the project, Legendary Entertainment had issues with Warner Bros. regarding their hybrid release plan. They reportedly denied Netflix's offer to buy the film to avoid its streaming. Legendary also considered taking a legal step against the studios. However, it seems that the disagreement has been resolved.

The film is a follow-up to Godzilla: King of the Monsters and Kong: Skull Island. The movie is the fourth part of Legendary’s MonsterVerse. Godzilla vs. Kong is also the 36th movie in the Godzilla franchise and the 12th movie in the King Kong franchise. Godzilla vs. Kong cast has Alexander Skarsgård, Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, Shun Oguri, Eiza González, Jessica Henwick, Julian Dennison, Kyle Chandler, and Demián Bichir as the lead characters.

This project was announced back in October 2015 when Legendary announced their plan of a “shared cinematic universe” between Godzilla and King Kong. The writers and director for the movie were finalized in 2017 and the production for the movie started in November 2018. The shooting for Godzilla vs. Kong was wrapped up in April 2019 and Godzilla vs. Kong release date was initially set to be November 2020. But, Godzilla vs. Kong release date had to be postponed due to the pandemic. The Godzilla vs. Kong release date is now set on March 26, 2021.

