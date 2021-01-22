'Godzilla Vs Kong' New Poster Out; Provides Trailer Release Date; Check Out Here!

Godzilla vs Kong is one of the most awaited American movies of 2021. Recently, legendary has dropped a new poster of the film in anticipation of the trailer that will be releasing on January 24, 2021. Read further ahead to know all about Godzilla vs Kong’s poster.

Also Read | 'Godzilla Vs Kong' Release Date Moves Up To March For Theatres And HBO Max

New Godzilla vs Kong’s poster released

It has been a while since the monster drama, Godzilla vs Kong was meant to release on the big screen. After being postponed many times due to the pandemic, it seems like the movie is all set to premiere some time this year. Recently, on January 21, 2021, Legendary took to its official Twitter handle in order to share Godzilla vs Kong’s poster with the world.

Along with Godzilla vs Kong’s poster, the company also revealed that Godzilla vs Kong’s trailer will be releasing this Sunday (January 24, 2021). Legendary’s caption for the post read, “TRAILER SUNDAY. #GodzillaVsKong”.

Also Read | Dune, Godzilla Vs. Kong Producer 'Legendary Entertainment' May Sue Warner Bros; Here's Why

Also Read | 'Godzilla Vs Kong' Cast, Plot, Release Date And More Details For Fans

About Godzilla vs Kong cast and plot

Godzilla vs Kong is the sequel to Godzilla: King of the Monsters and Kong: Skull Island. It is the fourth installment of Legendary’s “MonsterVerse”. Godzilla vs Kong is in fact, the 36th film in the Godzilla movie series and the 12th film in the King Kong movie series. Godzilla vs Kong cast Alexander Skarsgård, Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, Shun Oguri, Eiza González, Jessica Henwick, Julian Dennison, Kyle Chandler, and Demián Bichir as the lead characters.

Godzilla vs Kong plot will revolve around the reason why Godzilla and Kong have a bone to pick with each other and who wins in this monstrous fight. Godzilla vs Kong plot is surely going to have many twists that will make the audience more engaged in this fantasy drama.

Godzilla vs Kong was announced in October 2015 when Legendary had announced that they are planning a “shared cinematic universe” between Godzilla and King Kong. The director and writers for the project were finalized in 2017 and the production started sometime in November 2018. The shooting for the movie wrapped up in April 2019 and its release date was initially said to be November 2020. But, the movie's release date had to get postponed because of the global pandemic. Godzilla vs Kong is now scheduled to release on March 26, 2021, in theatres and streaming platform HBO Max with no extra cost for subscribers.

Also Read | 'Godzilla Vs Kong' Teaser Release Is Making Fans Wonder Who Will Win In The MonsterVerse

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.