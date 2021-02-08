Bella Hadid Advises Fans To 'not Leave Sleepy Girl In Sun' While Flaunting Svelte Body

Bella Hadid took to her Instagram account and shared a sweet video. In the video, Bella can be seen wearing a bikini and a silky printed shrug. Bella revealed her pain of spending a little too much time under the sun. She said that she fell asleep while enjoying the warm weather on her tropical holiday and got a sunburn. In the caption, Bella advised her fans not to ‘leave a sleepy girl in the sun’. Take a look at Bella’s latest video displaying the sore effects of staying beneath the sun rays for too long.

Bella Hadid's bikini video

In the short video clip, Bella can be seen wearing a two-piece blue bikini with a silky printed shrug. She revealed about her red sunburn lines in the video while also flaunting her svelte body. She wore no makeup and kept her natural hair loose. Bella captioned the video as “I just woke up Danger Do not leave A sleepy girl in the sun”.

As soon as the video was uploaded, Bella’s fans were quick enough to like the post and dropped encouraging comments. A fan commented, “Your energy is amazing, I can feel from here” with a red heart. Another fan commented, “Wear sunscreen please bb” with a crying face emoji. A user commented, “Body goalssssss” with several red hearts. Another one wrote, “You’re so cute” with a white heart.

Bella Hadid's photos

Bella is an active Instagram user who frequently treats her fans with snippets from her personal as well as professional life. On the same day, Bella shared a series of pictures featuring herself and orchid flowers. In the pictures, she can be seen wearing a brown bikini and wrapped a multicoloured cloth around her waist. She accessorised herself with gold bangles and a waistband. Several pictures displayed fruits and surroundings. While sharing the pictures, Bella wrote, “Sometimes I wonder, do the trees get sad when they see leaves fell?”.

Many of her fans and followers complimented her beauty and dropped red hearts and fire emoticons. Marielle Hadid commented, “Coco and I wanna be wherever you are” with a coconut tree emoticon. Parker Kit Hill wrote, “it’s grogu on the camera for me”. A fan commented, “The way you are feeding us this days, we can’t handle that much queen”.

Image Source: Bella Hadid's Instagram

