Bella Hadid Enjoys Ride On Snowmobile Under Sunset In Aspen, Colorado; Fans React

Being one of the most successful models in the world at the moment, Bella Hadid is known for leading a lavish lifestyle. She has certainly become one of the big names in the world of fashion as her modelling skills have become high in demand. While most of her posts on social media are filled with a number of her photoshoots and stylish outfits, her recent Instagram posts is that of Bella enjoying her moments of vacation. Have a look at the model enjoying her vacation with a snowmobile.

Bella Hadid enjoys a ride on a snowmobile under sunset

Unlike most of Bella Hadid’s photos on Instagram, her latest post sees her in a completely different shade, as she enjoys her ride on a snowmobile on a snow-clad mountain. The place where Bella is spending her vacation happens to be in Rocky Mountains in Aspen, Colorado, according to Daily Mail. The video on her post shows the model in all smiles as she rides a snowmobile all around the place while enjoying a splendid view of the sunset. With sharp turns on the ride, she was seen spraying snow along the way as she rode ahead.

ALSO READ: Gigi Hadid & Zyan Malik Shine At The Hadids' Christmas Party With Yolanda, Bella & Anwar

Another photo that was uploaded in the post showed her in a rather candid moment, as she tried to balance her walk on the large snowmobile with a smile on her face. While fans are used to seeing all sorts of grand and stylish outfits on Bella Hadid’s Instagram, this post showed the star model in a simple yellow sweatshirt underneath a black jacket vest, along with matching pair of shades on her face. Her fans spared no expense at expressing their excitement in the comments. Many of them admired the eye-catching sunset in the background, while many of them exclaimed about the snow on the mountains. Bella Hadid’s Instagram comments had many such kind of remarks.

Image courtesy: Bella Hadid's Instagram comments

ALSO READ: Anwar Hadid Says 'Absolutely Not' When Asked About Taking The COVID-19 Vaccine

Just like her sister Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid is also one of the most desired and sought-after models in the world. She has won quite a few prestigious awards in the world of fashion, including Model of the Year award in Second Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards. She has also appeared in famous reality TV shows such as Keeping Up With the Kardashians and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

ALSO READ: Bella Hadid's Birthday: How Well Do You Know The Supermodel? Find Out With This Quiz

ALSO READ: Bella Hadid Posts About Lyme Disease On Insta, Highlights Usual Symptoms She Suffers From

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.