Bella Hadid Posts About Lyme Disease On Insta, Highlights Usual Symptoms She Suffers From

Bella Hadid is one of the most popular supermodels and has also emerged as a popular social media star along with her sister, Gigi. However, not many know that the model suffers from Lyme disease. Recently, she opened up about it on her social media handle and here's what she said.

Bella Hadid opens up about suffering from Lyme disease

On her Instagram story, Bella Hadid posted a picture explaining the symptoms of Lyme disease. The post was originally by an author Joudie Kalla who is famous for "Palestine on a Plate". Re-posting Kalla's story, Bella wrote, "The truth. The invisible disease...Love you @palestineonaplate".

Bella Hadid also wrote, "Every day I feel at least 10 of these attributes without fail … since I was probably 14, but more aggressively when I turned 18". In another picture, she highlighted the symptoms of Lyme disease that she battles with. These include headache, fatigue, nausea, brain fog, insomnia, sensitivity to light and noise, anxiety, confusion, eating disorders, joint pains and fluctuation in weight.

Back in 2015, her mother Yolanda Hadid first revealed about Bella Hadid's Lyme disease. Yolanda also revealed that Bella's brother, Anwar (also a popular model) suffers from it too. At the Global Lyme Alliance Gala in New York, she said the two siblings were diagnosed with chronic Lyme disease in early 2012. However, they suffered in silence in order to support their mother's work. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills actor added that this made her feel more hopeless.

However, Bella Hadid's battle with Lyme disease brought about a lot of controversy when Yolanda Hadid's co-star from Real Housewives, Lisa Vanderpump subtly indicated that Hadid's might be a miscommunicated information. She had revealed that when she asked the kids' father, Mohammad Hadid, he told her his kids were fine. Following this, Mohammad had issued a public statement clarifying the issue.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Lyme disease is one of the most common vector-borne diseases in America. The bacterium that causes it is known as Borrelia burgdorferi and the disease is usually transmitted to humans through infected black-legged ticks. Mostly it causes a rash and makes the person feel fatigued and nauseated. If Lyme diseases not treated on time, it may spread to the heart and lungs causing further damage.

