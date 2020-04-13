Bella Hadid Celebrates A Quarantined Easter By Climbing Trees In Her Farm

Even during quarantine, celebrities managed to celebrate the festival of Easter in their own special way. American supermodel Bella Hadid was one among the many seemed to have had a fulfilled Easter celebration at home. She also treated her fans with a throwback picture of hers celebrating Easter when she was young.

Bella Hadid spends a quarantined Easter amid nature

Bella Hadid on Instagram shared quite a few pictures of how she celebrated Easter despite being in quarantine. Apparently, the model climbed trees on her farm and showed off her new pair of pants. Adding a caption to the post she wrote, "Little bunny foo foo hopping through the forest... 💛💛 @julietjohnstone 💛". There were also some more of Bella Hadid's photos from her quarantine Easter celebrations on her Instagram story.

