The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Bella Hadid Celebrates A Quarantined Easter By Climbing Trees In Her Farm

Hollywood News

American supermodel, Bella Hadid spent Easter being quarantined at her farm by climbing trees and enjoying nature. Read on to know more about this here.

Written By Shruti Mukherjee | Mumbai | Updated On:
bella hadid

Even during quarantine, celebrities managed to celebrate the festival of Easter in their own special way. American supermodel Bella Hadid was one among the many seemed to have had a fulfilled Easter celebration at home. She also treated her fans with a throwback picture of hers celebrating Easter when she was young. 

Bella Hadid spends a quarantined Easter amid nature

Bella Hadid on Instagram shared quite a few pictures of how she celebrated Easter despite being in quarantine. Apparently, the model climbed trees on her farm and showed off her new pair of pants. Adding a caption to the post she wrote, "Little bunny foo foo hopping through the forest... 💛💛 @julietjohnstone 💛". There were also some more of Bella Hadid's photos from her quarantine Easter celebrations on her Instagram story. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bella 🦋 (@bellahadid) on

Also Read: Bella Hadid Turns To Candle-making To Pass Time During Coronavirus Lockdown

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bella 🦋 (@bellahadid) on

Also Read: When Bella Hadid Rocked The Runway In Black, See Pics

bella hadid's photos bella hadid on instagram easter

Also Read: Bella Hadid Spends Time With Her Farm Friends During Coronavirus Quarantine

bella hadid's photos bella hadid on instagram easter

Also Read: Bella Hadid Joins TikTok On 9th Day Of Quarantine Looking Chic In Loungewear; Watch

bella hadid's photos bella hadid on instagram easter

Also Read: Bella Hadid Poses Topless Before A Mirror With A Burrito, Urges Fans To Stay Inside; See

bella hadid's photos bella hadid on instagram easter

Also Read: Miley Cyrus, Gigi Hadid And Bella Hadid Rule The Fashion Week 2020 Runway

Also Read: Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid & Kendall Jenner Slay The Ramp Once Again At London Fashion Week

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Supreme Court
SC REFUSES TO GAG MEDIA ON MARKAZ
Karnataka
BJP MIN IN POOL PARTY AMID COVID
ICMR
COVID: ICMR FILES AFFIDAVIT IN SC
SRH
DHONI CAN PLAY 3 MORE IPLS: LAXMAN
Karnataka
K'TAKA EXTENDS QUARANTINE PERIOD
Tabilighi Jamaat
ASSAM POLICE NAB 4 MARKAZ ATTENDEES