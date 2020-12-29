Gigi Hadid & Zyan Malik Shine At The Hadids' Christmas Party With Yolanda, Bella & Anwar

Yolanda Hadid recently took to Instagram to share memories from her Christmas party. Fans could spot pictures of Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik, among others. Dua Lipa and Bella Hadid were also present at the party. Take a look at the post on Yolanda Hadid's Instagram:

Christmas at Gigi Hadid's House

In the first picture, fans can spot Yolanda Hadid, Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid and Dua Lipa on the couch together. All the women are sporting Christmas glasses. In the second picture, fans can spot Bella Hadid opening a gift with Zyan Malik. Gigi is sporting a brown colour jacket and Zyan is sporting a black suit with white stripes, his hair is also blue. The couple has received a gift for their newly born baby girl. In the next picture, fans can spot a selfie in which Yolanda and Bella are present.

In the next picture, fans can spot Anwar Hadid with his girlfriend, pop singer Dua Lipa. Mohamed Hadid is also seen in some pictures and so are a few other friends of the family. Many people liked the post and the comments are disabled.

Dua Lipa also took to her Instagram to share pictures from the same party. Fans could spot all of the Hadid family and friends in the post. Take a look:

In terms of their work, Gigi Hadid recently filmed an episode for Food Network for the show Beat Bobby Flay. Beat Bobby Flay is an American show which features many different chefs competing against Iron Chef Bobby Flay. The show is filmed in front of a live audience. She was also a part of Scooby-Doo and Guess Who?. The show is an American animated television series produced by Warner Bros. Animation and has premiered on Boomerang's SVOD service on June 27, 2019.

Talking about Zayn Malik, on 25 September 2020, he released the single "Better". The music video has received many views and has been loved by fans. Many fans are still waiting for more new music by the artist.

