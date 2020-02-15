Miley Cyrus, Gigi Hadid And Bella Hadid Rule The Fashion Week 2020 Runway

Celebrated international designer, Marc Jacobs hosted a fashion show recently during the Spring/Summer Fashion Week 2020 in New York. A-listers such as Miley Cyrus, Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid graced in the ramp in the designer's clothes. They were dressed in black and white in a retro style which also seemed to be the theme of the fashion show.

Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus walked the ramp in black pants and black bralette while carrying a zebra pattered jacket in her hand. She black elbow-length gloves and a diamond necklace to accessorise her look. Accompanying her on the runway was Juno Mitchel. Miley herself shared some pictures from her fittings with the designer on her Instagram account.

Gigi Hadid

Gigi Hadid also walked the ramp at Marc Jacobs' fashion show. She was dressed in a white skirt and jacket with a black top underneath. The monotone of the black and white was broken with a red beret hat. She also put on red lipstick to add some glamour to the look. As a prop, Gigi carried a camera in her hand.

Bella Hadid

Also walking on the ramp was Gigi' Hadid's sister, Bella Hadid. She was looking gorgeous in a black shimmery gown with long white gloves. She also carried a black jacket in her hands. Her hair was styled in a very retro look and she had a diamond jewellery set on as her accessory.

