Bella Hadid Poses Topless Before A Mirror With A Burrito, Urges Fans To Stay Inside; See

Hollywood News

In an Instagram post, supermodel Bella Hadid went topless and posed only with a burrito urging everyone to stay inside and practice self quarantine. Read on.

Bella Hadid

Many celebs are trying to spread awareness about COVID-19 and self-quarantine. One of the older ones in the list seems to be Bella Hadid who had started taking precautions against the disease last month. She was seen boarding a flight with a mask on. Recently, she took to her Instagram account to post a quirky picture of herself to urge her fans to stay inside. In the post, she also asked her fans not to be selfish. 

Bella Hadid goes topless and poses only with a burrito

Bella Hadid on Instagram posted a topless picture of herself. She was sitting in front of the mirror and held only a burrito to cover herself. She posted a big caption asking her fans to practice self-isolation and not go outside for non-essential errands.

In the caption, she said, "Me and my burrito telling you to stay inside! not only for the sake of just yourself but also for literally the entire world and all of the people that you love ..❤️ Its crazy because all we have to do is work together to slow down this virus and people are still having trouble understanding that.. don’t be selfish! meditate ! hang out with your dog/cat/fish! they are probably super excited to have your attention for 24 hours out of the day..!! learn how to knit ! tie die some socks ! write a poem to your mom ! I guess tiktok if that’s what you’re into ! find out your rising sign ! then learn about it ! and become ! a better person! anyways ... last thing ...not new news but... wash those damn hands people! to the people who are still working and the ones who can’t ... I love you and i am thinking about you !..❤️"

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Bella Hadid had posted a similar message on Instagram last week to aware her fans about social distancing. She had asked her fans not to be selfish and practice social distancing not only for themselves but for the greater good. She has also asked everyone to practice compassion and not be greedy by hoarding items at home. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

