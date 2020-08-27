Bella Hadid Pays Tribute To Grandmother On 1st Death Anniversary, Says "miss You Everyday"

Bella Hadid took to her Instagram account and paid tribute to her grandmother on her death anniversary. The supermodel shared several throwback pictures with her late grandmother and gave a glimpse of her childhood days. She revealed how close she was with her grandmother and took a walk down memory lane.

Bella Hadid pays tribute to grandmother, posts pics

Bella Hadid shared some pictures with her grandmother from her childhood and several pictures from her funeral day. Her grandmother, Ans van den Henrik passed away aged 78 last year after a long battle with cancer. In one picture that Bella shared from her childhood, she was sleeping and was wrapped in her grandmother’s arms. She captioned the picture as, “My favourite place to be”.

In another picture shared by Bella, she can be seen sitting next to her grandmother as she laid down on a couch. Bella can be seen kissing her grandmother’s forehead as she holds her hand tightly. The supermodel even added an angel’s gif in the picture. Check out the picture below.

Bella Hadid also shared a picture from her grandmother’s funeral from a year ago. The picture was originally shared by Bella’s mother on her Instagram handle. Bella reposted it on her stories and added a caption, “One year..We miss you every day Oma..” Check out the picture below.

Hadid sisters’ mother, Yolanda Hadid too posted a couple of pictures along with a heartfelt caption. She posted pictures from the funeral of her mother. In one picture she is hugging the closed casket and the other picture, Yolanda and her kids, Gigi, Bella and Anwar are standing around the casket. The casket was decorated with beautiful white roses and artificial pink butterflies.

Yolanda captioned the pictures as “The loss of my mamma one year ago left a heartache no one can heal, but her love that lives within me nobody can steal......” Check out the pictures below.

On a more positive note, Bella Hadid also shared a couple of pictures sharing her excitement of becoming an aunt to sister Gigi Hadid's child. She posted a couple of pictures where Gigi was embracing her baby bump. Check out some of the pictures below.

