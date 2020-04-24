Bella Hadid Poses In Nothing But With A Purse For A Couture Bag Brand

Bella Hadid surprised her fans after posting a series of pictures promoting the new collection of Jacquemus, a couture designer brand, popular for the small purse donned by several celebs. The designer’s first choice seems to be Bella Hadid as he has done past shoots with the supermodel. Once again, Bella Hadid oozed with boldness in the picture series on her Instagram.

Bella Hadid in Jacquemus for the latest collection

Out of all the pictures that Bella Hadid shared, the first one breaks all bounds of the recent face-time shoot trend within the fashion industry. Bella Hadid is posing in nothing but a sleek bag in the first one. In the following pictures, she has used several objects to bring out the aesthetics similar to Jacquemus’ previous collections. The designer has often incorporated vague items to blend in with the bold styles of his models showcasing his products. Bella used several locations of her home to get the theme of the shoot right, many of which was with her wearing props as a clothing item. Bella Hadid's caption suggested that she is reconnecting with modelling even during the quarantine.

Check out the shoot pictures of Bella Hadid on Instagram ID

Bella Hadid wrote, “@jacquemus 2020 @ Home / by my angel friends Simón& @blackpierreange ... Best few hours... 💛 Reconnecting…” She credited the shoot pictures to the designers and some of her friends. Fans complimented the model on her finesse in a home shoot. The pictures were appreciated by her followers.

The designer also shared Bella Hadid's pictures on his official Instagram ID

